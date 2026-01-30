NXT TV rating: Final qualifiers for the ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 674,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up compared to last week’s 608,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.08 rating. It will be interesting to see if the show can top the 700,000 mark next week when they will crown a new NXT Champion in a seven-man ladder match. One year earlier, the January 28, 2025, edition of NXT on The CW delivered 827,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating.