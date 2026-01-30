WWE Smackdown results (1/30): Powell’s live review of the Royal Rumble go-home show, Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn meeting before their WWE Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,380)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at KAFD

Simulcast live January 30, 2026, Netflix internationally (same day delay on USA Network)

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in on commentary and touted the show’s host city. Cole narrated backstage/arrival shots of Gunther, AJ Styles, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn… A Saturday Night’s Main Event recap video aired…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance for an in-ring promo. Cody spoke of winning the Royal Rumble for a third time. He said it would make sense to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Cody said Drew might not be the champion, and said it could be his friend Sami Zayn. Cody said he’s taken the road less travelled at times during his career, and then teased challenging CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. Cody said he is going into the match with something no one else in the field has as a two-time winner. There were some boos.

Randy Orton’s entrance music played, and he came out to massive cheers. Orton told the Saudi fans that he loves them. Orton put his hand on Cody’s shoulder, which drew loud RKO chants. Orton spoke of his friendship with Cody. Orton told Cody that there is nothing more dangerous than a Viper chasing number 15.

Orton said they will not be friends or brothers during the Rumble match. He said he would throw Cody over the top rope without hesitation. Orton told Cody he isn’t the only one who has won the Rumble twice.

Jey Uso’s entrance music played, and he ran out via the stage. Jey played to the crowd once he was inside the ring, then ran it back. Jey said they were talking about winning their third Rumble, but he intends to win it back-to-back.

Sami Zayn’s music played, and then he headed to the ring while the fans sang along with his entrance theme.