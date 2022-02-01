2/1 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Gunther, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel vs. Roderick Strong, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed, LA Knight vs. Joe Gacy

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live February 1, 2022 on USA Network

Entrances for the opening six person tag match took place…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary.

1. “Imperium” Gunther, Marcel Barthel, and Fabian Aichner vs. “Diamond Mine” Roderick Strong, Julius creed, and Brutus Creed. Both teams brawled before the bell rang. Aichner and Brutus were left alone in the ring. Aichner hit Brutus with a deadlift Samoan Drop. Barthel tagged in and put Brutus in a armbar. Brutus managed to turn the table into a ground and pound on Barthel. Julius tagged in. Barthel made a comeback with a PK on Julius.

Barthel hit Julius with a enzuigiri. Gunther tagged in to “Walter” chants. Walter and Barthel cut the ring in half on Julius with methodical offense. Strong got the hot tag and ate drive by elbows from Strong. The show cut to picture in picture.[c]

Brutus escaped Aichner’s Fireman carry and tagged in Julius. The Creeds hit Aichner with a double body slam. Walter broke up Julius’s pin. Walter and Strong tagged in. Strong gave Gunther a series of chops. Strong gave Gunther a running knee. Imperium domintated Strong and Julius at ringside. Brutus took down Aichner and Barthel. Brutus walked into a sleeper by Gunther. Brutus escaped and hit Gunther with a shoulder block. Gunther recovered and hit Brutus with a power bomb for the victory for the win.

Imperium defeated The Diamond Mine via pinfall.

Highlights from the match aired…

The show cut to LA Knight cutting a promo about Grayson Waller backstage. Knight talked about Waller having hell to pay. Joe Gacy and Harland walked up to Knight. Gacy offered to help Knight because he helped Harland deal with a restraining order he had with someone else. This led to Knight challenging Gacy to a match, ending the promo with his Yeah and Fact of Life catchphrases…

Toxic Attraction were shown heading to the ring…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A nice brawl to start off the show. Despite me saying that Diamond Mine needs to start losing less, there is no shame to losing to such an invincible force as Gunther. Imperium have also raised their credibility in their last few months in NXT so there’s no shame in losing to them either.

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett checked in from ringside. The commentators noted that due to the Olympics, NXT will air on SyFy the next two weeks…

Toxic Attraction made their entrance. Gigi Dolan said that Indi and Persia have signed their death sentence due to their fluke last week. Jacy Jayne said they are putting the tag titles on the line against Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta at Vengence Day. Kay Lee Ray interrupted, carrying out her bat. Ray demanded a match against Mandy Rose. Rose simply said “no”. Ray threatened to bash the brains of Dolan and Jayne. Rose asked Ray to put the bat down and Dolan and Jayne would leave. Ray dropped the bat and the women’s tag team champs left.

Ray said she’s the longest reigning WWE Women’s Champion of the modern era, via NXT UK. Rose said that means nothing. Rose said she had a ton of accomplishments before WWE. She said she was on a ton of billboards, magazine covers, being a bikini world champion. She said every woman aspires to be her and the men want to be with her. This drew a “you deserve it” chant from the horny males. Ray said that doesn’t compare to any in ring skill. Ray said she was champion for 649 days where she dominated a continent. Ray said all Rose did was slipping on her ass at WrestleMania while sucking the face of Otis.

Rose said “look at me now” because she’s the hottest thing in WWE. Rose said she’s going to be transparent with Ray, All the Talent in the world will not replace “this” (Rose). Ray said she will get her title match. Rose said it was doubtful. Ray slapped Rose. Ray then chased the Toxic Attraction trio with her bat…

The show cut to McKenzie Mitchell interviewing Cora Jade about her match against Raquel Gonzalez. Jade said she’s trying to prove she’s tough enough and that her and Raquel can be the winners of the Dusty Cup. Gonzalez walked in and asked if Jade still wants to go through with it, which Jade did. Gonzalez made her entrance for the next match…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A better promo segment for Ray than Rose. Not that Rose was bad, but her character is very dry and formulaic at the moment. They’re giving her nothing more than the “I’m better than you, and men want to be with me” schtick. This is not a knock against Rose, because Rose is doing the best she can with limited material. Where it was good for Ray was Ray giving a lot of exposition for her character that was established in NXT UK.