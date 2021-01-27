AEW Dynamite, NXT TV, and MLW Fusion coverage, Andre the Giant, Larry Winters

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped last week in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features the continuation of the men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight and features Richard Holliday vs. Savio Vega in a strap match for the Caribbean Championship. Fusion streams at Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Andre the Giant (Andre Rene Roussimoff) died on January 27, 1993 at age 46 of congestive heart failure.

-The late Larry Winters died of a heart attack at age 58 on January 27, 2015.