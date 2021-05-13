What's happening...

NXT UK TV preview: The lineup for today’s WWE Network show

May 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Emilia McKenzie vs. Xia Brookside vs. Dani Luna vs. Jinny vs. Isla Dawn in a gauntlet match to become No. 1 contender to the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

-Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.

