1/27 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of the Royal Rumble go-home show, Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross, plus Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Hit Row, and Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in tournament matches for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,223)

Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto arena

Aired live January 27, 2023 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with footage of Sami Zayn’s trial from Raw XXX. The footage wrapped up with Roman Reigns telling Zayn that he didn’t want to see him until Saturday…

Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa arrived in an SUV outside the building. Jimmy told Sikoa that this was his night and then they headed into the building. Sami Zayn appeared and told Jey that he had to tell him that he was thankful for what he did for him on Monday. Zayn hugged Jey and then put his hood on and went back into hiding (due to Reigns)…

The Smackdown opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett checked in on commentary and hyped Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, and then entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett) vs. Rey Mysterio. Cole plugged the Royal Rumble and spoke of Rey as a past winner while adding that Kross would compete in his first Rumble match on Saturday. The action spilled over to ringside where Rey ran Kross into the ring post. Rey followed up with a sunset bomb from the apron heading into a commercial break. [C]

Kross was in offensive control and put Rey down with a backbreaker that resulted in a two count. Footage aired from during the break of Kross catching Rey when he attempted a suicide dive and then chokeslamming him into the apron. Back live, Kross went after Rey’s mask while both men were on the ropes. Rey fought off Kross and climbed up top, but Kross tripped him into a tree of woe.

Kross charged Rey, who sat up, causing Kross to go through the ropes and into the ring post. With Kross in position for the 619, Rey ran the ropes and was distracted by Scarlett. Kross tried to take advantage of the distraction, but Rey cut him off and ended up hitting the 619 and a top rope splash for a near fall. Kross came right back a with a suplex. Kross set up for another, but Rey caught him in a crucifix pin and got the three count.

Rey Mysterio defeated Karrion Kross in 7:25.

Powell’s POV: I’m mildly surprised to see Rey get the pin at this point in his feud with Kross. We have to see Rey and Dominik cross paths in the Rumble tomorrow, right?

A sponsored ad recapped Austin Theory beating Bobby Lashley to retain the U.S. Title when Brock Lesnar interfered on Raw XXX… U.S. Champion Austin Theory made his entrance… [C] Cole hyped Fox’s coverage of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday…

A pre-taped promo aired with “Damage CTRL” members Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky talking about how it would be impossible for them to lose once they all enter the Rumble match and work together…

Theory stood in the ring and claimed that he will win the Royal Rumble match. Theory was interrupted by the New Day entrance theme and then Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods came out with microphones. Kingston said the only Austins he respects are Austin Creed, Steve Austin, and Austin Texas.

Kingston and Woods entered the ring and giggled over Theory claiming that he would win the Rumble. Woods said that when one member of New Day wins the Rumble, they all win the Rumble. Theory said he’s the biggest star in WWE and took exception to being interrupted.

The Miz made his entrance. “I told you it’s Royal Rumble season,” Cole said on commentary. “The stars just keep showing up.” Miz took exception to Theory claiming to be the biggest star in WWE. Miz said he’s been competing in Rumble matches since before Theory hit puberty. “Doesn’t that just mean you’re old?” Theory asked. Miz said he’s older, wiser, smart, and better than Theory will ever be.

Miz said he will win the Rumble and said it’s the one thing he hasn’t won in WWE. Miz spoke of how dangerous he is when he has a chip on his shoulder. Miz told Theory he would show him how dangerous he would be on Saturday. Miz and Theory turned and attacked Kingston and Woods.

Bobby Lashley’s entrance theme played and he ran to the ring and clotheslined Miz and Theory. Woods went for a high-five, but Lashley put him and then Kingston down. Lashley hit a Flatliner on Miz and then speared Theory. Lashley was the last man standing and played to the crowd, which chanted his name. Lashley said that since Brock Lesnar interrupted his match, he would terrorize everyone in the Rumble until he gets what he deserves.

Brock Lesnar hopped the barricade and entered the ring. Lesnar grabbed Lashley and put him down with an F5. Lesnar picked up the mic and told Lashley that he would see him at the Rumble. Lesnar picked up his hat and put it on, then played to the crowd while the broadcast team hyped Lesnar, a two-time Rumble winner, now being entered in the match. Cole said Lesnar would have a chance to tie Steve Austin’s record of three Rumble wins…

Separate shots aired of Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa while Cole hyped their main event match… [C]

Powell’s POV: Lesnar entering the Rumble is a nice go-home show hook. Granted, I don’t think many people want him to win if it means yet another Lesnar vs. Reigns match at WrestleMania, but I don’t think they are going there unless the crazy old man has taken back control of the book and forgotten just how many times he’s booked that match.

A pre-taped Rhea Ripley promo aired from an outdoor setting. In a shocking development, she said she’s going to win the Rumble too…

2. Lacey Evans vs. Jazmin Allure. Evans wore camouflage gear and teased high-fiving a special fan on her way to the ring only to pull her hand back, which the fan seemed to have fun with. Allure’s entrance was not televised. The sole of Evans’ boot came off. Evans tried to use it as a weapon, but the referee stopped her and took it away. Late in the match, Evans hit Allure with the Woman’s Right and the applied the Cobra Clutch for the win…

Lacey Evans defeated Jazmin Allure in 2:15.

After the match, Evans took the mic and said the Cobra Clutch is unbreakable. She also announced that she’s in the Rumble match and told the crowd to salute the winner. Evans picked up Allure and tossed her over the top rope to the floor…

Powell’s POV: I feel Lacey’s pain. I had the same thing happen with a new pair of Nike’s once. Anyway, this was a pretty good reintroduction following another long layoff for Evans.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton. They took turns hitting each other while saying the other would win. Braxton had to stop the slap fest by asking them about their match against Hit Row. They said it would be straight back to skid row, then did their “banger after banger” bit… [C]

Drone footage was shown flying through San Antonio from the Alamo, through the River Walk, and then over the Alamodome. Pyro shot off outside the stadium… The broadcast team set up the replay of the fourth Cody Rhodes video… The updated men’s Royal Rumble graphic included Brock Lesnar, who was positioned front and center…

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus made their entrance for their tag team tournament match against Hit Row. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar came out and attacked McIntyre and Sheamus from behind. The Viking Raiders put McIntyre and Sheamus down. Erik hit them both with knees to the head and then Ivar performed crossbody splashes against the barricade while Valhalla watched. Adam Pearce and a group of officials and producers ran out while Cole questioned what this meant for the match… [C]

Powell’s POV: I believe recent protocol suggests that Dominik Mysterio and Sami Zayn should replace McIntyre and Sheamus in the tournament. Okay, not really, but I’m happy to see that we can expect a Viking Raiders vs. McIntyre and Sheamus rematch at some point.

“Hit Row” Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis, and B-Fab made their entrance. Footage aired from during the break of McIntyre and Sheamus storming to the back while Pearce tried to talk them down. In the ring, Hit Row tried to convince Pearce that they should be named the winners. Pearce said there would be a replacement team. Braun Strowman and Ricochet made their entrance…

3. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. “Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis (w/B-Fab) in a semifinal tournament match for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. Ricochet sent Ashante to ringside and wanted to run the ropes for a dive, but Top Dolla blocked his path. Ricochet knocked Top Dolla off the apron with a kick. B-Fab distracted Ricochet, who was struck by Ashante. B-Fab also took a cheap shot at Ricochet while the referee was distracted.

Strowman eventually took a hot tag and roughed up both opponents. Ricochet took out Top Dolla with a dive from the ring to the floor. Strowman performed a Monster Bomb on Ashante and then pinned him…

Braun Strowman and Ricochet beat “Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis in 5:55 to advance to the finals of the tournament.

Powell’s POV: Sadly, this wasn’t even the worst ruling made by Adam Pearce’s authority figure character this week.

Kevin Owens was interviewed by Braxton in the backstage area. She asked him the obvious question of why he would face Solo Sikoa a night before he challenges Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Owens said he wanted to right a wrong from two years ago when he nearly won the championship and lost because The Bloodline interfered. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso showed up. Adam Pearce and his band of merry producers got between Owens and the Usos… [C]