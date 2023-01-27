01/27 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin for a shot at the Impact World Championship at No Surrender, Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and Tara for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Trey Miguel vs. Mike Jackson for the X Division Title, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin for a shot at the Impact World Championship at No Surrender, Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and Tara for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Trey Miguel vs. Mike Jackson for the X Division Title, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey, and more (22:46)…

