What's happening...

01/27 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin for a shot at the Impact World Championship at No Surrender, Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and Tara for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Trey Miguel vs. Mike Jackson for the X Division Title, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

January 27, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin for a shot at the Impact World Championship at No Surrender, Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and Tara for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Trey Miguel vs. Mike Jackson for the X Division Title, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey, and more (22:46)…

Click here for the January 27 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.