11/08 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Carmella vs. Queen Zelina for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Champion Big E vs. Chad Gable in a non-title match, Bobby Lashley vs. Dominik Mysterio for a spot on Team Raw at Survivor Series

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Carmella vs. Queen Zelina for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Champion Big E vs. Chad Gable in a non-title match, Bobby Lashley vs. Dominik Mysterio for a spot on Team Raw at Survivor Series, and more (33:10)…

