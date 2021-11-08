What's happening...

11/08 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Carmella vs. Queen Zelina for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Champion Big E vs. Chad Gable in a non-title match, Bobby Lashley vs. Dominik Mysterio for a spot on Team Raw at Survivor Series

November 8, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Carmella vs. Queen Zelina for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Champion Big E vs. Chad Gable in a non-title match, Bobby Lashley vs. Dominik Mysterio for a spot on Team Raw at Survivor Series, and more (33:10)…

Click here to stream or download the November 8 WWE Raw audio review.

Topics

