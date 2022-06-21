What's happening...

06/21 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship, Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller, Von Wagner vs. Brooks Jensen, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde

June 21, 2022

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship, Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa, Von Wagner vs. Brooks Jensen, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, and more (29:33)…

Click here for the June 21 NXT 2.0 audio review. 

