AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Tetsuya Naito, John “Earthquake” Tenta

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena. The show includes the additional build to Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and Friday’s Rampage will be taped afterward. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite (and Rampage taping) in Milwaukee. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite a majority B grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 33 percent each. I gave the show a B grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a majority tie with B and F finishing with 34 percent of the vote in our post show poll. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tetsuya Naito is 40.

-The late John “Earthquake” Tenta was born on June 22, 1963. He died on June 7, 2006 at age 42 following a battle with bladder cancer.