AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

July 12, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Saturday for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, and Anthony Ogogo

-AR Fox vs. Rey Fenix vs. Komander vs. Angelico in a four-way

-Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

-Thunder Rosa vs. Rachael Ellering

-Roderick Strong vs. Ben Bishop

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Saturday in Southaven, Mississippi at Landers Center. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

