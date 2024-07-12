TNA Impact results (7/11): Moore’s review of Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts Title in an open challenge, Charlie Dempsey vs. Zachary Wentz, AJ Francis vs. Rhino for the Digital Media Title

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,043)

Taped June 28, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena

Aired July 11, 2024 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired. The teaser ended with last week’s post-credit stinger where The System wondered who attacked Nic Nemeth at a stairwell, as well as Frankie Kazarian smoking a cigar and calling everyone “marks”…

The show picked up where last week’s stinger left off with the person filming Kazarian with a cellphone being revealed as Ryan Nemeth. The show cut to more of a cinematic camera with background music. Ryan told Kazarian that Nic told him that Kazarian was the one who attacked him at the stairwell. Kazarian wondered what Ryan was going to do about it. Ryan said he was going to do nothing, and just watch Nic kick Kaz’s ass.

The camera then showed Nic Nemeth in the distance of the alley they were in. Kazarian tried to run into the building, but the door was locked. Nic then tossed around Kazarian a bit. Kazarian managed to toss Nic into a garage door, but Nic returned the favor with a superkick and boots. Impact security ran out to separate the two, allowing Kazarian to run away…

Back at the arena, Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Jade Chung was the ring announcer…

Jordynne Grace made her entrance for her open challenge. NXT’s Izzi Dame made her entrance to take up Grace on her challenge. Right after the bell rang, Ash by Elegance’s personal concierge (the still purposely unnamed George Iceman) made sure everyone paid attention to him. Iceman noted that Ash by Elegance is on vacation, but the good news is she’s watching via satellite on a sandy beach that non of the degenerates in the crowd can afford. Iceman soaked in loud boos…

1. Jordynne Grace vs. Izzi Dame for the TNA Knockouts Championship. A picture-in-picture showed Ash by Elegance watching via facetime. Grace pressured Dame to the corner with a collar and elbow. Dame then broke a sleeper attempt by pushing Dame to the corner. Dame put her hands up for a Test of Strength to mock Grace’s short height. Grace dragged Dame by the bicep and locked in the Test of Strength.

Dame broke the hold and kicked Grace with a knee. Grace and Dame had a stalemate off a shoulder tackle attempt. Grace reversed a suplex with a low base suplex. Grace jumped out of the corner and gave Dame an inside-out side slam. Grace used a clothesline to dump Dame to ringside. Hannifan noted that Grace was tied with Taryn Tarrell for third most single-reign successful Knockouts title defenses with Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie ahead of her.

Grace blocked being tossed into the ringpost. Grace tossed Dame in the ringpost. The concierge distracted Grace. Rosemary jumped the barricade and chased Iceman to the back. Dame gave Grace a flapjack on the top rope. Dame carried Grace and slammed her throat into the top buckle. Grace and Dame went to the top rope. Grace dropped Dame from thet top rope with a headbutt.

Dame came back with a Delayed Vertical Falcon Arrow for a two count. Grace reversed Dame with a backdrop. Grace gave Dame a clothesline in the corner. Grace gave Dame a reverse Thesz Press for unique rear mounted punches. Dame used a hook kick to block a Grace Driver. Both women traded Boo-Yay right hands. Grace gave Dame a backfist. Dame came back with a Big Boot. Grace hit Dame with a Cartwheel Death Valley Driver and Grace Driver for the win.

Jordynne Grace defeated Izzi Dame via pinfall in 8:35.

John’s Thoughts: I did say I was hoping for bigger names to face Grace in these open challenges, but I have to also remember that most of the bigger names in NXT got called up via the Draft (but NXT uses main roster women as well, so it would be good to get maybe a Dakota Kai or Candace LeRae in one of these. If we can get Jordynne Grace vs. Meiko Satomura at a PPV, that would be AMAZING!!!). Izzi Dame taking the challenge is fine in that case, and I didn’t think Grace looked short compared to the taller Izzi, who WWE seems very high on due to her size and height (I wonder how a Jordynne Grace vs. Lash Legend match would look?). One sports-entertainment dream match I would like to see is Ariana Grace taking Jordynne Grace up on the challenge. Not only would it be the battle of the Grace’s, but more importantly, they can have Ariana’s dad, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella, run out to have a fun and wholesome moment alongside his daughter.

TNA Director of Authority was shown backstage looking restless. Hannifan noted that Santino was holding in an announcement for a big main event on this week’s show…[c]

Back from Break, Santino Marella said he was going to reveal his big announcement. He announced a “Wild Card Tag Team Match”. Santino said the wrestlers in the Slammiversary main event will be chosen at random and placed on a random tag team. A slot machine graphic aired which revealed the random tag teams. One tag team was Josh Alexander and Joe “Henley” (Hendry). The other team was Steve “McClain” (Maclin and Moose. Of course, Santino did his usual mispronouncing of names…

Entrances for the next match took place. A picture-in-picture aired from this past week’s NXT which showed the reunion of the Rascalz. Hannifan also noted how Charlie Dempsey stuffed someone in a car on Tuesday (WWE killing off the “Damon Kemp” character)…

2. Zachary Wentz (w/Trey Miguel) vs. Charlie Dempsey. Wentz showed off his athleticism. Wentz hit Dempsey with a sweep and dropkick. Wentz hit Dempzey with a big boot. Dempsey came back with a chop and a knucklelock armdrag. Dempsey gave Wentz a stomp to the elbow. Dempsey worked on Wentz wtih uppercuts to the injured elbow. Trey led the crowd to cheer Zach on.

Wentz kicked out after taking a Gutwrench Suplex from Dempsey. Dempsey used right hands to escape a resthold. Dempsey came back with right hands and a boot. Dempsey spiked Zach’s arm to the mat with a stomp. Wentz came back with an atomic drop and sweep. Wentz came back with a Dragon Screw. Dempsey gave Wentz’s arm forarms and an armbar.

Dempsey gave Wentz a deadlift German Suplex with a bridge for a two count. Wentz got a moment of respite after a handstand knee. Wentz rallied with axe handles and a chop. Wentz caught Dempsey out of the air with a Dragon Screw. Wentz hit Dempsey with a knee, PK, and Running Shooting Star for a good nearfall. Wentz did his Rascalz hand wiggle. Myles Borne ran out and laid out Trey Miguel by blindsiding him. The distraction allowed Dempsey to hit Wentz with a Dragon Suplex for the win.

Charlie Dempsey defeated Zachary Wentz via pinfall in 4:49.

Dempsey put the boots to Wentz after the match. Hannifan called this an “infiltration” by NXT. Dempsey sent Wentz into a twisting Power Slam by Borne. Dempsey and Borne stood tall to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: A fun match while it lasted, and understandable interference to set up a possible tag team match between the Rascalz vs. Borne and Dempsey. It’s a little bit tough to sync things up with NXT because NXT is live while TNA is taped, so despite them trying to make it seem live, you’re going to get continuity errors like Wes Lee not being in the Rascalz corner the same week he reunited with Zach and Trey. Easily forgivable. Looking forward to The Rascalz vs. Gallus next tuesday as well as whatever they have in store for Desmond Xavier making his return to TNA television.

The show cut to The System and Johnny Dango Curtis cutting a promo backstage. For some reason, they decided to play their usual dark and spooky ambiance music in the background. Alicia Edwards said the System was the most dominant faction in professional wrestling (I mean? How can anyone even joke about that with more over factions like Judgment Day and Bloodline around?). Eddie Edwards hyped up Matt and Jeff Hardy returning in the ring as a team next week.

Brian Myers said he can’t wait to end the careers of the legendary Hardy Brothers. Moose told Curtis that he’s impressed with all the work Curtis has been doing for The System. Moose hyped up how he’s going against the longest reigning TNA Champion in Josh Alexander on this week’s Impact. Moose also talked about how he beat Josh for the title in ten seconds.

Moose then said he’s also facing Joe Hendry, who’s just copying Moose’s blueprint to success. Moose said Steve Maclin better stay out of his way to see how Moose does things; and maybe one day Maclin can “trust the System”…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Eh, The System is still one of the weakest parts of the solid weekly TNA show. Via those awesome docu-style vignettes in 2023, Johnny Curtis is the hottest character of the group. In fact, The System might be worse than Honor No More were because it took effort to make Honor No More weak. The System just showed up weak (and I’m not hating on the wrestlers. They are all good. TNA needs to just take a step back and give these guys some character development).

Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne cut a promo backstage. Dempsey said the Rascalz really thought he was going to walk the streets of Philadelphia without backup. He said he’s no fool, and he’s seen that the Rascalz cheat and steal to get wins. He said he used the Rascalz’s tricks against them. He said he’s going to prove that the No Quarter Catch Crew are the most dominant faction in professional wrestling.

Myles Borne said he wonders what is going to happen next. Tavion Heights showed up looking hype. He said he goes where Dempsey and Borne go, NXT, TNA, they global. Santino Marella showed up and booked Dempsey, Borne, and Heights vs. Miguel, Wentz, and a presumed former NXT wrestler…

Speaking of former NXT Wrestlers, Kushida made his entrance dressed up as Marty McFly. Jonathan Gresham made his entrance next. Out last was Mike Bailey. Hannifan noted that Kushida has discovered some chemicals from his home country of Japan and is trying to develop a cure for Jonathan Gresham’s deadly ink (oh lord!). As usual now, the referee was wearing gloves and a medical mask for the match…

John’s Thoughts: Ugh. And here’s the thing, I think every other thing about Gresham’s act is cool. The cinematics, the backstory, the Muta mask, the presentation. Why the hell did they shoehorn this random ass “contagion” gimmick in there? Good god. Now apparently Kushida is a world class scientist and is developing a cure for Gresham’s not-COVID. I would have at least got a chuckle if he came out in Emmett Brown cosplay instead of his usually Marty McFly gear. He couldn’t have borrowed that cosplay from his old buddy “Funky Weapon” Ryusuke Taguchi?

3. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (w/Trent Seven) vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida for a shot at the TNA X Division Champion. All three men started the match trading quick rollup attempts. Bailey hit Gresham with rapid kicks into an enzuigiri. Bailey cleared the ring. Bailey hit Kushida with a nice inside-out Triangle Suplex.

Gresham tossed Bailey back in the ring. Bailey hit Gresham with a Missile Dropkick and standing Shooting Star for a nearfall. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Back from break, Gresham was dominating the match. Bailey and Kushida hit Gresham with stereo enzuigiris. Kushida hit Bailey with roundhouses and a back elbow. Kushida hit Gresham with a cartwheel dropkick and Tanaka Punch. Kushida went for Hoverboard Locks on Bailey and Gresham, but both escaped.

Both men traded kicks. Bailey blocked a Tanaka punch with a chambered kick and used that chamber to clock Kushida with a chambered superkick. Kushida blocked a Tornado Kick and then went after Gresham at ringside with a top rope crossbody. Bailey swept Kushida on the apron and hit Kushida with a Standing Ultima Weapon. Gresham crotched Bailey on the top buckle.

Gresham threw up ink on his hand. Kushida held Gresham’s hand back and spat green mist back at him. Kushida put Gresham in the Hoverboard Lock. Bailey broke up the hold by hitting Gresham in the back with Ultima Weapon. Kushida rolled to ringside and Bailey picked up the pinfall win.

Mike Bailey defeated Jonathan Gresham and Kushida via pinfall in 8:31 to win a title shot at the TNA X Division Championship.

While Bailey and Seven were celebrating, Mustafa Ali’s “Secret Service” and Campaign Singh blindsided Bailey and Seven and put the boots to them. Mustafa Ali entered the ring with a steel chair. The “Secret Service” held Bailey in place. Trent Seven held onto Ali’s leg to prevent Ali from hitting him with a chair.

Singh put the boots to. Seven. Ali decided to hit Seven with a chair to the leg. Ali put Seven in a Sharpshooter while the “Secret Service” forced him to watch. TNA security ran out to chase Ali and his entourage to the back. Bailey checked on Trent Seven to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: With Ali’s “Secret Service” being a thing in addition to the regular security, TNA is really paying a bunch of indie extras to play security. Maybe they can borrow some of NXT’s NIL college student security. Anyways, good match for the most part. I still groan at the end-of-match contagion stuff. Ok, he’s trying to be the Black Great Muta, but Muta never had a “contagion” gimmick, did he? Ali vs. Bailey, as long as they don’t get too cute with the Presidental stuff, has the potential to be a show stealer if given the time. It might be the match I’d be most looking forward to at Slammiversary.

The show cut to a random beach where Steph De Lander was sitting on the beach looking introspective. Via her thoughts, she said she was talking about her “perfect creation” (Perfect Creation One, PCO). She said after many crappy Tinder dates, too many encounters with millennial men, she resigned herself to the fact that maybe true love just wasn’t for her; but then PCO found her. She said she then found PCO at lurking in the Palms Casino halls in Las Vegas.

De Lander said no one cared for her like that before. De Lander said she thought it was strange to see PCO all over the place at first, but then that just lead her to think that the best things in life are simply in front of you. De Lander said that being a catch like her, there may be old flames hanging to what could have been.

De Lander said she’s going to her home in Australia to tie up those loose ends. De Lander then asked PCO “will you wait for me?”. De Lander ended her promo by saying “[something in French], with love, your Stephanie”. Steph De Lander then drew a heart in the sand with the letters “SDL & PCO”…

Tom Hannifan hyped up the Hardy Boyz returning next week. Hannifan then plugged upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Now it may not be for everyone, but I get a kick out of the Steph De Lander and PCO love story. That’s sports entertainment done right. (Unlike Jonathan Gresham’s poop ass contagion gimmick). Oddly enough, this love story involving a horror movie character, reminds me of NXT’s love story involving Dexter Lumis and Steph De Lander’s long time tag team partner in the indies, Indi Hartwell. Just swap out Patrick Bateman for Frankenstein’s Monster. In a weird way, despite it still involving PCO being a cartoon, this is kinda a bit of “something new” I was hoping from PCO. Here’s hoping they make the most out of the inevitable wrestling wedding that usually draws ratings.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in from the commentary table. The commentary team ran through the advertised Slammiversary card so far. Hannifan noted that if AJ Francis can defend the Digital Media Title against Rhino this week he will defend both the Digital Media Title and the “International Wrestling Heavyweight Title” against PCO at Slammiversary…

A Tale of the Tape aired for AJ Francis and Rhino. Rhino made his entrance first. AJ Francis and Rich Swann made their entrance with AJ having a mic. AJ introduced themselves as First Class. He said he is the greatest Digital Media Champion of all time and is the longest reigning “International Wrestling Champion” of the modern era.

AJ said he was also giving Rhino a shot at the other title too. AJ said after the match Rhino will end up like all the other white rhinos in real life, extinct. Almost as extinct as the Phillies chances of winning the World Series. Tom Hannifan noted that the “International Wrestling Heavywight Championship” is not a real championship because AJ Francis bought it with money…

4. AJ Francis (w/Rich Swann) vs. Rhino for the TNA Digital Media Championship and “International Wrestling Heavyweight Championship”. Rhino kicked off the match wtih strikes and tackles. As expected in Philly, an “EC-Dub” chant ensued for Rhino. Rhino was setting up for the Gore, but Rich Swann ran in and hit Rhino with a spinning roundhouse kick for the DQ.

Rhino defeated AJ Francis via apparent DQ in 0:40.

Francis and Swann beat down Rhino after the bell. Before Swann can hit Rhino with a move, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance. Santino hyped up being in the home of Hardcore Wrestling. Santino said First Class aren’t a couple of “son a mah guns”. They are a couple of “sons of bitches”. Santino said the match will continue as a “Philidelphia Street Fight”…

5. AJ Francis (w/Rich Swann) vs. Rhino in a Philidelphia Street Fight for the TNA Digital Media Championship and “International Wrestling Heavyweight Championship”. Rhino dumped AJ to ringside with a clothesline. Rhino dragged a table from under the ring. AJ beat Rhino down with a chair. AJ put the table back under the ring to draw boos. Rhino tossed the chair into the face of AJ (protected).

A ‘we want tables” chant ensued, and Rhino set up a table against the turnbuckle. Aj hit Rhino with a low blow and Small Package for the win.

AJ Francis defeated Rhino via pinfall in 1:46 to retain both of his belts.

Swann and Francis put the boots to Rhino after the match. The lights went off. When the lights came on PCO was in the ring. PCO dumped AJ to ringside. PCO no sold Swann’s kick and planted him with a powerbomb. PCO crash and burned when AJ sidestepped a Cannonball Dive attempt. AJ grabbed both of his belts and held them over PCO’s face for some trash talk. AJ hit PCO with a Chokeslam on the entrance ramp. AJ posed with his title belts over the fallen PCO to end the segment…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Very little in-ring action, but I’m okay with this given that Rhino’s segments sometimes can drag, with them being mostly being walking and punching. It took me a bit, but I like the hard work Francis is putting in to try to get this First Class thing over. I still think that one day, based off his A&E work and YouTube stuff he was doing as a Washington Redskin, that he’ll eventually have a good run as a wholesome and relatable babyface, because that’s what has gotten him over when he wasn’t a pro wrestler. By the way, is it wrong for me to feel like AJ’s toy “International Wrestling Heavyweight Championship” feels more prestigious than the poorly branded Digital Media Championship?

Entrances for the next match took place. Tasha Steelz attacked Gisele Shaw before the bell rang. Tasha worked on Shaw’s lower back by tackling it into the apron. When in the ring, the referee asked Shaw if it was okay to ring the bell? Shaw agreed…

6. Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw. Steelz tackled Shaw into the corner. Steelz worked on Shaw with gamengiris and a PK for a one count. Steelz put Shaw in a Sleeper. Shaw fought out with axe handles to the gut. Shaw blocked a Sunset Flip into a few one count rollups. Shaw hit Shaw with a superkick for a two count. Tasha worked on Shaw with methodical offense. Shaw and Steelz traded stiff forearms in the center of the ring.

Shaw rallied with right hand moves. Shaw hit Steez with a backbreaker and faceplant for a nearfall. Steelz came back with a enzuigiri. Shaw returned the favor with a Power Slam for a two count. Steelz dodged a knee strike. Both women traded counters. Shaw hit Steelz with a bicycle knee. Shaw hit Steelz with a running knee for the win.

Gisele Shaw defeated Tasha Steelz via pinfall in 4:18.

John’s Thoughts: A bit of a clunky match with the crowd not really reacting throughout (to give them some credit, I believe this match is happening near the end of the TV tapings, so their energy might be low). Not a huge fan of Shaw making easy work over the very underrated Tasha Steelz. Yes, she does disappear for long stretches of time, but I would have saved Shaw beating Steelz for later in Shaw’s reboot when both women can have an epic and competitive match. I also think we need to hear from Shaw a bit more because she’s currently in character-less “happy to be there” mode. Yes, I called for a reboot from her damaged character, but now’s the time for character development, even just a little bit (Maybe even have Gail Kim accompany her and have her be Gail’s protege).

Gia Miller and Xia Brookside were watching the previous match on a monitor backstage. Gia interviewed Brookside and told Xia that she heard that Xia ws coming after Alisha Edwards. Brookside talked about Alisha Edwards costing her a match against Masha Slamovich. Xia said she’ll get her revenge against Alisha next week. Gia talked about PCO making his return this week and she wonders if Xia checked in on Steph De Lander after De Lander took that attack from AJ Francis. Xia said Steph is one of the strongest people she knows and what Xia also knows is “true love conquers all”…

Tom Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

Entrances for the next match took place…

7. “JDC” Johnny Dango Curtis vs. Chris Bey (w/Ace Austin). Bey started the match alternating rapid hands on Curtis. Bey dumped Curtis to ringside. Bey hit Curtis with a flip dive. Bey hit Curtis with a apron Feight Kick. Bey gave Curtis ten punches in the corner. Bey topped off the punches with a lariat for a two count. Curtis turned the tables by shoving Bey to ringside off a springboard.

Curtis hit Bey with a inside-out Suplex for a two count. Curtis worked on Bey with methodical offense. Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Alisha Edwards arrived on the stage. Curtis worked on Bey with a butterfly stretch. Bey hit Curtis with a jawbreaker and dodged a Stinger Splash. Bey rallied with alternating hands. Bey hit Curtis with a uppercut in the corner. Bey hit Curtis with a rolling neckbreaker.

Myers and Edwards distracted Bey at ringside. Myers floored Austin with right hands. Bey took out Edwards with a dive. Ace hit Myers with a superkick. When Bey entered the ring, Curtis hit Bey with a draping Last Dance Leg Drop for the victory.

Johnny Dango Curtis defeated Chris Bey via pinfall in 5:04.

Curtis, Eddie, and Myers beat down Bey after the bell. The heels stood tall to end the segment…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good match while it lasted, allowing Curtis to get some heat on Chris Bey. TNA is doing a good job recently letting storylines cook rather than just have babyfaces steamroll underdeveloped heels-of-the-week. While not officially a part of The System, Johnny Curtis is the most exciting and developed part of that act and I was happy to see them give him credible heat (I like that they are moving away from the Fandango name too. Yes he still has the “D” in there, but the announcers are even just calling him Johnny Curtis most of the time anyway).

A highlight vignette aired for Matt and Jeff hardy, showing highlights from their past TNA matches. A graphic hyped up their return for next week…

Say his name, and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap Clap. Joe Hendry made his entrance. A picture-in-picture aired, showing Joe Hendry pin Shawn Spears to win his match on NXT this past Tuesday. “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander made his entrance. Steve Maclin was out next. Moose was out last. Hendry grabbed a mic after Moose’s entrance.

Hendry said that tonight he’s going to have to put Moose and Maclin over because they are a couple of superstars. Hendry said you have a dancing Moose in the ring. Hendry then talked about how Steve Maclin likes to tag em’ and bag em’. Hendry said the only thing Hendry will be bagging is Joe Hendry’s groceries. Hendry then ended the promo with his usual “we believe in Joe Hendry” close.

Before the bell could ring, Frankie Kazarian made his entrance in street clothes. Kazarian joined the commentary table. The show immediately cut to picture-in-picture…[c]

8. Joe Hendry and “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin and TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose. The bell rang during the picture-in-picture break (which I tend to fast forward). Moose and Hendry faced off in the center of the ring back from break. Moose called for a Test of Strength, but then kicked Hendry in the gut. Hendry dodged Moose and caught him with a clothesline in the corner.

Hendry hit Moose with ten punches in the corner. Hendry couldn’t deadlift Moose for a suplex at first. The crowd fired up Hendry so Hendry could hit Moose with a delayed vertical suplex for a two count. Alexander tagged in and took down Moose with an axe handle for a two count. Maclin tagged in. Maclin escaped a fireman carry. Alexander tossed Maclin’s face into the ringpost.

Moose pulled down the top rope to dump Alexander to ringside when Alexander ran the ropes. Maclin and Moose then cut the ring in half on Alexander for a stretch. Alexander got a window of opportunity after hitting Alexander with a German Suplex. Moose tripped Hendry to prevent a hot tag. Maclin hit Alexander with a Tree of Woe spear for a two count. Maclin and Moose went back to cutting the ring in half on Alexander.

Alexander reversed a Go to Hell with a Frankensteiner. Alexander brought in Hendry for a hot tag. Hendry hit Maclin with his signature Fallaway Slam. Hendry scooped and hit Moose with a Fallaway Slam. Hendry hit Maclin with a neckbreaker. Hendry planted Moose with a pop-up Power Bomb. Hendry did a stomp and clap to lead the crowd in a “we believe chant”.

Kazarian said “you’re not Freedy Mercry j-brone, stop it!”, because the stomp-clap sounds like We Will Rock You. Maclin escaped a Standing Ovation and hit Hendry with a Knee Plus. Alexander hit Maclin with chained German Suplexes. Alexander hit Maclin with 10 total suplexes that the crowd counted along with. Alexander hit Maclin with a rolling senton.

Alexander hit Maclin with a diving knee to the back of the neck. Moose broke up Alexander’s pin. Both teams traded boo-yay strikes. Moose knocked down Hendry while Alexander knocked down Maclin. Moose and Alexander traded boo-yay punches. Alexander turned Moose inside out with a clothesline. Hendry and Alexander teased hitting their opponents with their respective finishers, but Kazarian got on the apron for the distraction.

Moose shoved Alexander into Hendry to dump Hendry to ringside. Moose hit Joe Hendry with a spear. Maclin hit Alexander with a Death Rider. Maclin picked up the pinfall on Alexander.

Steve Maclin and Moose defeated Josh Alexander and Joe Hendry via pinfall in 10:10 of TV time.

Moose and Maclin jawed with each other a bit. TNA Impact closed…

John’s Thoughts: A simple Television main event that did it’s job of putting heat on some of the heels heading into Slammiversary (with it coming up very very soon, and it doesn’t feel like it). One thing I thought was interesting is while TNA has been building up Joe Hendry as their new main protagonist, Josh Alexander has been running random sidequests on the side in sporadic auxiliary feuds (Speaking of which, where the hell is Alex Hammerstone?).

Sucks that we’re not getting a Josh Alexander singles match either at Slammiversary too because he usually steals the show with those (With Scott D’Amore out, I wonder if the current creative team just isn’t pushing him as much as Scott did? I’d be afraid that he’d jump over to NXT once his contract runs out. Especially with his good buddy All Ego as NXT’s top champion). Solid episode of NXT this week with some NXT sprinkled in it. It feels a bit strange that Slammiversary is coming up so soon because they usually do a good job building that up as a major show, even better than Bound for Glory some years. I hope next week they have some big announcements for some segments to make it feel like their annual anniversary show.