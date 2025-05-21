NXT Battleground lineup: The card for Sunday’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held on Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.
-Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne the NXT Championship
-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams for the TNA Championship
-Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American Championship
-Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks
-Josh Briggs and NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. “The Culling” Shawn Spears, Brooks Jensen, and Niko Vance
Powell's POV: NXT Battleground will stream live on Peacock and will run head-to-head with the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.
