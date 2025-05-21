Alex Kane on his MLW contract expiring soon, likely becoming a free agent soon, where he hopes to land

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News NEWS TICKER

Becoming a Free agent, and looking at options: “My MLW contract is up on June 1. So, yeah, not there long-term, but I’ve been there for a long time… I’m gonna play the open market a little bit. I really had no choice. The door’s always open, but, ‘We want you to try, you know, make some real money.’ So, that’s what I’ma try to do… I’m looking any and everywhere. I’m getting what they call like a sizzle reel, so it’s like promos and — it’s like a highlight reel with promos included or maybe even soundbites included. So I’m getting one of those made. Once that’s complete, I will have something that I can actually send to the other companies and hopefully, somebody’s like, oh, this guy has a lot of promise. Let’s spend some money.”

Ending up in Japan, NXT, or even AEW: “Man, I hope to be in either NXT or AEW, because I would like to stay in the States. But if not there, then doing a few tours of Japan. Any one of those options would be cool for me. I think I would thrive in NXT.”

Would you want to compete for NJPW: “That would be cool (going to NJPW). I don’t have a contact for them just yet. But I was talking (Minoru) Suzuki and (Satoshi) Kojima, and they told me to reach out to All Japan, so I’m gonna do that. I have a contact for NOAH, so I’m gonna do that as well. But yeah, if I can find a contact for New Japan, I’ll definitely do that.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, MLW, Court Bauer, entering free agency, Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, WWE, AEW, NXT, and more. H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.