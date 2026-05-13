AEW Dynamite results (5/13): Barnett’s review of Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Ace Austin, the Owen Hart tournament brackets

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 345)

Asheville, North Carolina, at Harrah’s Cherokee Center

Simulcast live May 13, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary to star the show. They ran through tonight’s card, and then tossed to an interview that took place earlier in the day between MJF and Renee Paquette. He was asked about the Hair vs. Contract match stipulation, but he just walked away from the question. MJF suddenly saw bald men everywhere he looked, Tommaso Ciampa even blew a kiss at him. Ricochet laughed and said he would look great, just not as good as him.

In the arena, ring entrances began for the opening 10 man tag team match. Tommaso Ciampa was out first, followed by David Finlay and Clark Connors, and then FTR. They were followed by Orange Cassidy, The Young Bucks, Adam Copeland, and Christian Cage.

1. Orange Cassidy, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Christian Cage, and Adam Copeland vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler: A brawl involving all ten men broke out when the ball rang. Chaos spilled all over the ringside area as fights were taking place in multiple areas simultaneously. Harwood and Cassidy eventually started up in the ring, while others brawled through the crowd.

Harwood battled with Cassidy on the turnbuckle and both men ended up on the top rope. Dax landed a superplex, but Cassidy quickly recovered and landed a stunner. More people returned to the apron as things began to settle down. The heels singled out Cassidy and clubbed him in the corner. Ciampa then tagged in and attempted some strikes, but Cassidy blocked them. Cassidy eventually broke free and made a tag to Nick Jackson, who entered the match fired up and took down both members of FTR and then landed superkicks to Clark Connors and David Finlay.

Matt Jackson then entered the match to assist and performed his locomotion Northern Lights Suplexes on Connors and Finlay. Stokely tried to get involved, which created a distraction that allowed FTR to sneak back into the ring. The Bucks continued to dominate, sending FTR into The Dogs on the apron and then landing a set of superkicks on FTR. Ciampa tried to get involved, but he got kicked in the face as well. Christian then entered the match and made a cover for a two count…[c]

During the break, Christian tried to take his watch back from Stokely, but that opened the door to the heels taking control. The heel team prevented him from making a tag by pulling the rest of the Christian’s partners off the apron. Harwood and Christian knocked heads in the ring and both were down on the mat. Copeland managed to tag in and take down Connors for a two count. The Bucks and Christian then landed a triple team strike on Connors in the corner.

Cage delivered a double neckbreaker on Ciampa and Harwood. Cassidy, Christian, Nick and Matt Jackson climbed turnbuckles and landed flying headbutts on prone opponents. Copeland then landed an impaler DDT on Connors for a near fall. Cassidy put Christian’s hands in his pockets, but Christian refused to dive through the ropes and tossed Cassidy over the top onto Ciampa and Finlay. Christian then dove off the apron on Connors. FTR delivered a Shatter Machine in the ring to Copeland for a near fall.

There was a rapid fire sequence that ended with Clark Connors taking out Christian with a spear. Copeland then ducked a spear and Connors hit Harwood. There was a triple superkick on Connors from Copeland and The Bucks. Orange Cassidy then landed an Orange Punch, and Copeland landed a spear to put him away.

The Young Bucks, Orange Cassidy, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated Tommaso Ciampa, The Dogs, and FTR at 16:23

After the match, the winning team celebrated. We then saw a pre-taped video of Will Ospreay working out with The Death Riders. They were on a rooftop and Moxley was giving instructions on how to apply a Bulldog Choke. Moxley reminded Ospreay of winning the Super Juniors, and how Ospreay just felt like he could fly when he finally did it. He then went over the intervening time and how life choices and circumstances have changed, and how they take away that ability to fly.

Moxley then told Ospreay to remember that he can still fly, except now he’s a more dangerous bird of prey, and he should go out into the ring later and let the weight fall off his shoulders and fly again.

My Take: Moxley as the Warrior Philosopher is an interesting place for him to land as a character. It’s more interesting than the heel version of this character that was seemingly a nihilist that never really saw fit to explain himself. Ospreay can benefit from this if it turns him into a more reflective character, but time will tell.

Ricochet was joined backstage by Mark Davis and The Gates of Agony. They were quickly enjoined by Andrade, who would be the fifth member of their team. Clark Connors and David Finlay then approached as the final members of the team, and they were out to get revenge on The Young Bucks. After the promo, Speedball Mike Bailey made his entrance for the next match with Kevin Knight. He would face Westbrook, who was already in the ring.

2. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Westbrook: There was a mistake early on by Westbrook attempting a springboard, but he got caught up in the ropes. Speedball then landed a big spin kick, and followed up with the Ultimate Weapon for the win.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Westbrook at 1:13

Bailey celebrated for a few seconds, and then ring announcements began for the TNT Title open challenge match. Brian Cage made his entrance as the mystery opponent, and was accompanied by Lance Archer and Rocky Romero. Renee Paquette gave a brief interview at ringside and said he was more jacked than ever. He certainly looked like he had enough muscle mass for several people.

3. Kevin Knight vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Championship: Knight tried to get Cage off of his feet early, but didn’t find success. Cage landed a suplex and a thrust kick and sent Knight reeling. Cage continued to dominate the early going, taking the action outside and slamming Knight face first on the ring apron…[c]

Knight battled back into the match with a springboard missile dropkick, and both men were down. Knight dove on Cage on the floor, but Cage caught him and slammed him into the ring steps. He then pulled Knight back into the ring with a big vertical suplex for a near fall. Bailey and Archer brawled at ringside and created a distraction. Knight returned fire with a DDT and covered for a two count. There was an awkward miss out of the corner, and they had to repeat a spot that resulted in a hurracarrana by Knight. He followed up with a UFO splash and got the win.

Kevin Knight defeated Brian Cage to retain the TNT Championship at 10:47

After the match, Knight celebrates his win with Bailey. Knight welcomed Brian Cage back to the ring. Knight said he couldn’t get over not becoming Jet 2 Belts, and Bailey reminded him that he will be a future AEW World Champion. He then told Bailey that he would be a Champion too, and then Bailey called out the winner of Takeshita vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship in the main event. Ace Austin vs. Will Ospreay is up next…[c]

My Take: Good to see Cage make a return, but I always get a little concerned seeing guys come back that jacked with a body fat percentage that you could round down to zero. I hope he’s able to stay healthy and his mass doesn’t make him prone to further injury. That said, he did well during the match and made an impressive save late in the match even if it did require them to repeat a spot.

Ricochet was joined backstage by Mark Davis and The Gates of Agony. They were quickly enjoined by Andrade, who would be the fifth member of their team. Clark Connors and David Finlay then approached as the final members of the team, and they were out to get revenge on The Young Bucks. After the promo, Speedball Mike Bailey made his entrance for the next match with Kevin Knight. He would face Westbrook, who was already in the ring.

2. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Westbrook: There was a mistake early on by Westbrook attempting a springboard, but he got caught up in the ropes. Speedball then landed a big spin kick, and followed up with the Ultimate Weapon for the win.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Westbrook at 1:13

Bailey celebrated for a few seconds, and then ring announcements began for the TNT Title open challenge match. Brian Cage made his entrance as the mystery opponent, and was accompanied by Lance Archer and Rocky Romero. Renee Paquette gave a brief interview at ringside and said he was more jacked than ever. He certainly looked like he had enough muscle mass for several people.

3. Kevin Knight vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Championship: Knight tried to get Cage off of his feet early, but didn’t find success. Cage landed a suplex and a thrust kick and sent Knight reeling. Cage continued to dominate the early going, taking the action outside and slamming Knight face first on the ring apron…[c]

Knight battled back into the match with a springboard missile dropkick, and both men were down. Knight dove on Cage on the floor, but Cage caught him and slammed him into the ring steps. He then pulled Knight back into the ring with a big vertical suplex for a near fall. Bailey and Archer brawled at ringside and created a distraction. Knight returned fire with a DDT and covered for a two count. There was an awkward miss out of the corner, and they had to repeat a spot that resulted in a hurracarrana by Knight. He followed up with a UFO splash and got the win.

Kevin Knight defeated Brian Cage to retain the TNT Championship at 10:47

After the match, Knight celebrates his win with Bailey. Knight welcomed Brian Cage back to the ring. Knight said he couldn’t get over not becoming Jet 2 Belts, and Bailey reminded him that he will be a future AEW World Champion. He then told Bailey that he would be a Champion too, and then Bailey called out the winner of Takeshita vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship in the main event. Ace Austin vs. Will Ospreay is up next…[c]

My Take: Good to see Cage make a return, but I always get a little concerned seeing guys come back that jacked with a body fat percentage that you could round down to zero. I hope he’s able to stay healthy and his mass doesn’t make him prone to further injury. That said, he did well during the match and made an impressive save late in the match even if it did require them to repeat a spot.

Samoa Joe vs. Will Ospreay, Mark Davis and Jack Perry, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King, and Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido were announced as the opening round matches for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. We then got a promo from Jack Perry where he promised to crack Mark Davis over the head with any weapon he wants to bring to the match. He then said he would win the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and become the next AEW World Champion, and if you don’t like that then F@*# you.

In the arena, Will Ospreay made his ring entrance for the next match. He was followed by Ace Austin.

4. Will Ospreay vs. Ace Austin: They had an even Steven battle in the early going with some impressive evasions and reversals. Ospreay stomped on the elbow of Austin to inflict some early damage. Austin returned fire with some kicks and inverted STF. Ospreay reached the ropes, but Austin landed a Death Valley Driver for a two count…[c]

Ace Austin attacked Ospreay’s neck during the break. Ospreay landed a springboard forearm to return fire. He then landed a standing sky twister press for a two count. He then landed repeated kicks to the left elbow that he stomped on earlier. Ospreay landed a kick that sent Austin to the floor, and then fired up the crowd. Both men evaded attacks on the apron, and Austin got the better off it by diving onto Ospreay on the floor.

Ospreay landed a thrust kick to the targeted arm of Austin, and then landed an Oscutter for a near fall. He then went for a hidden blade, but Austin avoided it and landed a double stomp of sorts. He then landed an enziguri and applied a rather complicated pinning combination for a near fall. He then delivered a unique facebuster and covered for another near fall. Both men battled on the turnbuckle, resulting in Austin diving into a sit out powerbomb for a close near fall.

They both landed heavy strikes and kicks, with Austin seemingly having an answer for all of Ospreay’s offense. Eventually, Ospreay connected with a Hidden Blade and a running kick to the injured arm. He then applied a flying cross armbar and quickly got the tap out victory.

Will Ospreay defeated Ace Austin at 15:56

After the match, Ospreay shook Austin’s hand. Samoa Joe and The Opps then walked out onto the stage. He said Ospreay has had a hard time hearing from him the past few weeks, and fate had put them on a collision course for the opening round of the Owen Hart tournament. Joe then said he could have had a bye in the opening round, because that’s what he does for his friends, but he had made his choice and now he gets to suffer the consequences of it.

Joe said he had his date with destiny, so he’d leave him alone for the night, but his friends still feel slighted and he doesn’t put leashes on his friends. The Death Riders made their way out quickly and had the numbers advantage on The Opps. Joe regrouped his guys and threatened to get in the ring, but backed off. Ospreay and Moxley shared a look to close the segment.

Backstage, Konosuke Takeshita was interviewed by Renee Paquette. MJF walked up immediately and called Takeshita one of the best wrestlers in the world, and said he wouldn’t have any issue defeating Darby Allin in the main event. He said he wanted to face Takeshita at Double or Nothing, and Takeshita seemingly agreed. After he left, MJF told Callis he was having a full blown panic attack about turning into a bald freak, and handed him the Dynamite Diamond Ring in case things got out of hand.

Andrade then walked up and flung his hair after taking off his hat. Renee Paquette was trying to contain laughter in the background. MJF left after Andrade got in his face. Andrade told Callis that the next title shot better be his…[c]

My Take: It took Ospreay way too long to defeat Austin, but other than that it was an enjoyable match. I can’t imagine The Opps vs. The Death Riders being terribly interesting at this point unless something radically changes.

Persephone vs. Hazuki, Willow Nightingale vs. Alex Windsor, Mina Shirakwa vs. Athena, and Skye Blue vs. Sareee are the first round matches for the Women’s Owen Cup Tournament Bracket. Backstage, The Conglomeration delivered a promo. Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong are challenging for the AEW Tag Team titles. Kyle O’Reilly said he was challenging Jon Moxley for the Continental Championship. Willow said she would win the Owen Cup Tournament and become a dual champion at All In London. Mark Davis then returned to the scene and summoned the energy of a nuclear fusion reaction. He said the word of the day was reunification, and said he wanted Tommaso Ciampa’s ass on Collision.

In the arena, The Triangle of Madness made their ring entrance. They were followed by Hikaru Shida and The Brawling Birds.

5. Hikaru Shida, Jamie Hayter, and Alex Windsor vs. Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart: The match broke down into a three on three brawl early on. Windsor and Shida cornered Blue and Hart on the floor, leaving Thekla and Hayter to brawl in the ring. Blue and Windsor both stood on top of the guard rail. Hayter then joined Windsor and they picked up Blue for a press slam onto the ring apron. Thekla then dove onto the Birds on the floor…[c]

The Triangle of Madness had Windsor and Hayter isolated in the corner. Hayter returned fire on Hayter with a lariat. She made a tag to Shida, who appeared hesitant to tag in at first. Shida shoved Thekla into the corner and suplexed Julia Hart into her. She then landed a vertical suplex on Thekla for a two count. Thekla landed a right hand to Shida and made several quick tags to allow everyone in the ring. Thekla landed a spear on Shida, and The Birds broke up the fall.

Windsor and Hayter landed a double team thrust kick and facebuster combo on Thekla. They set up for Two Birds One Stone, but Thekla escaped. Skye Blue entered and went for Code Blue, but Windsor avoided it. The Birds set up for Two Birds One Stone on Blue, but Thekla entered the ring and hit Hayter with the AEW Women’s Championship belt.

The match was declared a No Contest at 10:02

After the match, Hayter and Windsor were attacked by the Triangle of Madness, and Shida decided to bail instead of helping. Minda Shirakawa, Thunder Rosa, and Mina Shirakawa ran down to make the save. One of the referees got misted in the face by Julia Hart. Darby Allin vs Konosuke Takeshita is up next. A video package then aired for Rush…[c]

My Take: The six woman match was fine, but the finish was quite lackluster. Shida bailing on Windsor and Hayter was pretty predictable, but it didn’t get a huge crowd reaction since other babyfaces made the save before she even got all the way to the back.