Ronda Rousey says she’s not joining AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ronda Rousey told TMZ that she does not intend to sign a contract with AEW at this time. “No, no, I don’t think so,” Rousey told a cameraman. When asked why, Rousey cited family duties. “Just trying to be home with the family, and be a full-time mom,” she said. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Rousey made a surprise appearance when she teamed with Marina Shafir in a match that aired on last week’s Ring of Honor streaming show. The word coming out of that appearance was that she was not expected to sign with AEW and the reason meshes with what she shared with TMZ.