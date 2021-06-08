AEW Dynamite viewership for the Double or Nothing fallout show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 426,000 viewers for TNT, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 526,000 viewership mark for the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a .19 in the 18-49 demographic. The previous week’s Dynamite delivered a .20 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Keller also noted that the previous week’s Dynamite viewership improved to 817,000 with the three-day DVR numbers. Even so, the decline this week compared to the Friday of Memorial Day weekend edition is bad.