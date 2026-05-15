WWE Smackdown preview: The updated card for the brand’s Backlash fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Gunther must decide whether to join Smackdown to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-U.S. Champion Trick Williams returns to the University of South Carolina for a celebration

-Jade Cargill speaks

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella vs. Giulia and Kiana James in a non-title match

-Damian Priest vs. Tama Tonga

-Charlotte and Alexa Bliss vs. Michin and B-Fab

Powell’s POV: WWE originally advertised WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga in a non-title match. Nick Aldis posted on social media (see below) that R-Truth was not medically cleared, so it was changed ot Smackdown will be live from Columbia, South Carolina, at Colonial Life Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).