World Series Wrestling “Rise Against Adelaide” results (5/15): Vetter’s review of Killer Kross vs. Bishop Dyer in a street fight for the vacant WSW Title, Buddy Murphy’s appearance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

World Series Wrestling “Rise Against Adelaide”

Adelaide, Australia, at Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre

Streamed live on May 15, 2026, on YouTube.com

This show streamed live and free on their YouTube channel, so it aired in the United States early Friday morning. Matt Cardona has relinquished his WSW Title, so a new champion must be crowned. Clearly, several wrestlers who might have been at that TNA taping on Thursday and tonight were here instead.

Benjamin Rosenthal and Sean Thomas provided commentary, and they said there are 1,500 fans here. The lighting over the ring was pretty good. Production is top-notch. I’ll add that this aired without any of the pesky YouTube commercials cutting into the action.

* “The Skyscrapers” Bishop Dyer and Donovan Dijak came to the ring; neither carried any of their title belts. Dyer got on the mic and was pleased the fans cheered for him… but he “doesn’t give a shit about your cheers.” Dyer said they called him names for years, “and now you want to cheer?” Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux emerged from the back; the commentators said this is Kross’s Australian debut. Kross announced his match will be a street fight with no disqualifications and no holds barred!

1. “The Parea” Eli Theseus and King Kreus vs. “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the WSW Tag Team Titles. I know the Good Brothers were competing in NOAH in Japan a few days ago, so they presumably stayed in this region of the world. I wasn’t aware that Gabriel Aeros had changed his name to King Kreus, but it’s the same guy in this tag team. The champs both have good physiques, but of course, they are shorter than Gallows.

Anderson and Kreus opened, but Theseus (think Shawn Spears!) quickly got in and locked up with Anderson. They took turns playing to the crowd. Eli did some dance moves. He dragged Karl to his corner, and the Parea worked Anderson over. Eli accidentally punched Kreus at 4:00! Gallows entered and hit some punches to Eli’s ribs, then hit a delayed vertical suplex and a clothesline for a nearfall.

Eli crawled to his corner for a tag at 7:30, but King Kreus refused! “I’m not fully sure what is going on!” a commentator said. Kreus turned and walked up the entrance ramp and was booed. Anderson kicked Theseus. Gallows splashed Eli in the corner. The Good Brothers set up for a Magic Killer, but Eli escaped and got a rollup for a nearfall. The Good Brothers then hit the Magic Killer team slam for the pin. New champs! The commentators were shocked by King Kreus’s actions.

“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated King Kreus and Eli Theseus to win the WSW Tag Team Titles at 9:02.

2. Myla Grace vs. Priscilla Kelly. They locked up, and it appears Kelly is an inch or two taller. Kelly rubbed her butt in Grace’s face, and she hit a dropkick to Grace’s face at 1:30. Grace came up short on an ugly dropkick. She hit a much better dropkick in the corner, then a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Kelly hit the Bronco Buster at 3:30, and that popped the crowd. Kelly hit a hard butt-bump in the corner and again rubbed her rear in Grace’s face, then got a nearfall.

Kelly hit a running knee to the forehead for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 6:30. Grace unloaded some forearm strikes and another clothesline. Grace hit a double-underhook DDT for a DDT that looked a bit awkward. Kelly hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Grace fired back with a back suplex, but Kelly hit a German Suplex and a Hidden Blade-style diving forearm for the pin. “That was brutal!” a commentator shouted about Kelly’s finisher. Outside of that one missed dropkick, this was pretty good.

Priscilla Kelly defeated Myla Grace at 9:09.

3. “The Old Guard” Dean Brady and Matt Basso vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth. My first time seeing the Old Guard; they wore black and looked like a motorcycle gang, and they are the heels. Ryan opened against the bald Basso (think Josh Alexander, but taller). Brady (think Cash Wheeler) quickly tagged in to face Ryan. Nic entered at 2:00 and twisted Matt’s arm. Ryan hit a dropkick on Basso. Brady hit a snap suplex on Ryan at 3:30, and the Old Guard kept Ryan in their corner. They splashed onto Ryan in their corner. Nic tried to get in to save his brother, but the ref kept him out of the ring.

Ryan hit a second-rope stunner, and Nic got the hot tag at 7:30. He hit some clotheslines and a neckbreaker on Brady. Nic hit a series of elbow drops to the sternum on Brady. Basso hit a massive chokeslam on Nic, and Brady hit a spear for a nearfall at 10:00, but Ryan made the save. The heels set up for a Doomsday Device, but Nic turned it into a Victory Roll for a nearfall. Basso hit a hard Mafia Kick for a believable nearfall. This crowd was HOT now! Nic hit a superkick on Basso. Ryan hit a Zig-Zag leaping inverted DDT on Masso, then Nic also hit a Zig-Zag for the pin. Good action.

Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth defeated Dean Brady and Matt Basso at 11:38.

* We heard from the commentators, who said all the shows on this tour would air live, for free, on YouTube.

4. Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak vs. Matt Hayter vs. Moose for the WSW Australian Title. I don’t think I’ve seen Hayter before. He wore a leopard print outfit that looked like he stole from the Enzo Amore collection. Riddle hit a gutwrench suplex on Hayter. Hayter took off his leopard print singlet, and he had pink trunks on. He shoved his crotch into Riddle’s face, and those two traded forearm strikes at 2:00. Moose and Dijak entered, and those two locked up. Moose hit an impressive dropkick. He hit another one that sent Dijak from the top turnbuckle to the floor. Hayter hit a huracanrana on Moose and a flying back elbow in the corner at 3:30.

Hayter hit a tornado DDT. Riddle hit a German Suplex on Hayter. He hit a double German Suplex! Dijak clocked Riddle with a Mafia Kick, then a backbreaker over his knee on Riddle. Dijak nailed a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 5:30. Dijak nailed a DVD on Hayter, then he traded chops with Moose. Dijak nailed a Choke Bomb on Moose at 7:00, but Moose kicked out at the one-count, and that popped the crowd. Moose hit a uranage and a senton on Dijak, and he was fired up! Moose hit a plancha to the floor on Dijak! “A Moose should not fly like that!” a commentator said. Hayter hit a corner moonsault to the floor on Moose.

In the ring, Hayter hit a leaping knee to Moose’s head. Riddle it a jumping knee to Dijak’s jaw. Riddle hit a top-rope twisting cannonball. He hit a Go To Sleep on Hayter for a believable nearfall at 9:30. Dijak got in and hit some superkicks. He nailed a moonsault on Hayter for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Moose hit a top-rope superplex on Dijak! Dijak nailed a Falcon Arrow on Moose! Hayter hit a Canadian Destroyer on Riddle, but he collapsed, and all four were down at 11:30.

This has been WILD. Hayter missed a moonsault. Riddle went for a move off the ropes, but Moose hit a headbutt. Moose came off the top rope, but Riddle caught him with an RKO stunner! Riddle hit a stunner on Hayter. Dijak nailed a Feast Your Eyes pop-up knee strike on Hayter for the pin. That was insanely good. Dijak helped Hayter to his feet but then knocked him down.

Donovan Dijak defeated Moose, Matt Hayter, and Matt Riddle in a four-way to win the WSW Australian Title at 13:07.

* The lights went out! A man in a black hoodie was in the ring when the lights came on, and he struck Dijak with a chair to the back. He removed his hoodie, and it’s BUDDY MURPHY ! He hit a Rollins-style Stomp to the head. This building went NUTS for him. Buddy got on the mic and said he’s still not cleared, but he will be by October. (I assume that is when AEW is back in Australia?)

* Intermission went 33 minutes, which is just a bit too long. Luckily, YouTube allows that to be zipped over.

5. Man Like DeReiss vs. Tuckman. DeReiss had his lengthy opening. I’ve seen Tuckman before; he has a long mullet, and he did a goofy dance, throwing his arms in the air, and the fans joined in. This took forever to get going, as Tuckman danced through the whole arena. We FINALLY got the bell, but they played to the crowd. DeReiss got some boos, and he was shocked and disappointed in that. He rolled to the floor and hugged a fan, then got back in. They shook hands and finally locked up at 2:00, with DeReiss hitting an armdrag and a bodyslam and a guillotine leg drop.

Tuckman hit some shoulder tackles and his own bodyslam. They milked and teased a handshake — these two have the crowd eating out of the palm of their hands on a handshake! They traded armdrags, and both missed dropkicks, and we had a standoff at 4:30. Tuckman forced DeReiss to dance. DeReiss hit a missile dropkick. A commentator read a comment about the match where a person compared Tuckman to “Joe Dirt.” Pretty spot-on, actually. (For indy fans in the New England area, he really is making me think of Love, Doug.)

They each tried to hit a suplex until DeReiss landed one at 8:30. He hit a superkick and a top-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Tuckman avoided a 619, and he hit a Pump Kick and a dropkick. DeReiss hit a German Suplex at 11:30, and he did Tuckman’s dance. Tuckman grabbed him and hit a Bubba Bomb. DeReiss hit a stunner. They traded rollups. Tuckman hit a springboard flying stunner for a nearfall at 14:00. Tuckman put DeReiss in a Texas Cloverleaf; DeReiss teased tapping out, but he escaped, and he applied a Sharpshooter! DeReiss hit a hard Shotgun Dropkick. DeReiss hit a 619 and a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. These guys had the crowd the whole match, just hanging on every move.

Man Like DeReiss defeated Tuckman at 16:15.

* DeReiss got on the mic and put Tuckman over.

6. Ash By Elegance vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the WSW Women’s Title. They locked up at the bell and traded standing switches. Ash hit a kick to the face and scored a nearfall at 1:30. She hit a cartwheel-back-elbow. Shotzi hit her 619 in the corner, and a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, and Ash rolled to the floor to regroup. Shotzi set up for a dive, but Ash threw a garbage can in her face. Ash slid a chair into the ring; the commentators said they didn’t think this was a no-DQ match. However, Ash hit Shotzi across the back with a garbage can lid and got a nearfall at 3:30.

The commentators agreed that if this is a no-DQ, it benefits Shotzi. Ash found a broom and struck Shotzi with it, and she used the broom handle to choke Shotzi. Shotzi grabbed a kendo stick and struck Ash with it. They brawled on the floor, and Ash hit a snap suplex onto the thin mat at ringside at 6:30. In the ring, Shotzi dropped Ash across a chair. She hit a jumping knee to the sternum, a variety of kicks, and a snap suplex into the corner. She put a chair over Ash’s chest, and she hit a Whisper In The Wind onto Ash for a nearfall at 8:30.

Shotzi went under the ring and found a door, and she slid that into the ring. Ash hit a snap suplex onto a folded chair for a nearfall at 11:00. Ash jabbed a chair into a chair on Shotzi’s chest. Shotzi got a kendo stick and struck Ash with it. She put Ash onto a door bridge and put a chair over Ash’s chest. Ash moved before Shotzi could hit a top-rope move on her. Ash threw a chair at Shotzi’s face; I just think that is so unnecessary. She put Shotzi on the door bridge and hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin. Good brawl.

Ash By Elegance defeated Shotzi Blackheart to retain the WSW Women’s Title at 12:16.

7) Killer Kross (w/Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Bishop Dyer in a street fight for the vacant WSW Title. The crowd chanted, “Kross is gonna kill you!” before the bell. Dyer attacked from behind, and we’re underway. The ref finally called for the bell at 00:12 to make this official. Kross clotheslined him to the floor at 1:30, and they brawled at ringside. Dyer got a chair and struck Kross with it. Kross threw Bishop into the ring post. They brawled past the guardrails and to the far walls of the arena. (This is the first time I can see that the 1,500 attendance claim is legit!)

They brawled up a set of bleachers at 4:30. This place is packed! I believe this is a genuine sellout! They made their way onto the entrance stage; Kross punched him, and Dyer rolled down the ramp to the ring. In the ring, Dyer hit a DVD for a nearfall at 7:30. He got a garbage can and cracked it over Kross’ head, and he jawed at Scarlett. Kross walked over, but Kross hit a low-blow mule kick. He pushed his finger into Scarlett’s forehead, so she slapped Bishop. Kross hit some punches, then some clotheslines in the corner and a Saito Suplex at 9:30.

Bishop nailed the Deep Six spinning sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Dijak ran down and jumped in the ring and hit Kross, and he put Bishop onto Kross for a nearfall at 11:30. Dyer and Dijak were going to hit a team chokeslam, but Scarlett jumped in the ring and confronted them. Dijak teased that he was going to hit her, but Kross stopped him. Kross hit a spear that sent BOTH Dijak and Dyer through a door in the corner, and Dijak fell to the floor. Kross covered Dyer for the pin. Good brawl. Kross gave Scarlett a protective hug before he was handed his new belt.

Killer Kross (w/Scarlett Bordeaux) defeated Bishop Dyer to win the vacant WSW Title at 13:44.

Final Thoughts: That was a MUST-SEE four-way. I’m sure I’m not the only person who was watching this show and had never heard of Matt Hayter before, and this was quite the “coming-out party” for him. He hit some good-looking moves, and he looked like he belonged out there with Dijak, Riddle, and Moose. Riddle is always hit-or-miss, but he was on his game here. As Moose and Dijak had a wild exchange, I wondered if they had ever fought in the ring before, perhaps in ROH. They met once last year in Ireland, but their previous SIX encounters were all in ROH between 2014 and 2016. Moose has a 2-1 singles record against Dijak. Based on what I saw here, that is the dream match some U.S. indy should book (if TNA will allow it, of course!)

I want to point out the crazy schedule of Shotzi Blackheart. She had NINE matches in Las Vegas, including one where she was in for more than two hours. She went to Mexico for a handful of shows on the MLW/CMLL tour. She flew to the UK to participate in Progress Wrestling’s Strong Style 16. And now she’s here in Australia. That’s a pretty wild last four weeks.

I was unaware this tour was happening. But even as I watched TNA Thursday night, I thought, “Where is everybody?” Well, Moose, Nic Nemeth, Ash By Elegance, and Myla Grace were here. There are FOUR total shows on this tour. I don’t know if lineups were announced for the rest of the shows. Also intriguing that — like AAW, West Coast Pro, St. Louis Anarchy and New Texas Pro — these shows are free on YouTube, rather than on a paid subscription service. In the past, these shows were PPVs on Triller+ and were posted for free on YouTube months later. I genuinely did not know I would be watching this today when I woke up. Everyone looked good here, and this was well worth checking out.