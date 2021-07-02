07/02 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows vs. Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin, Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams, Jake Something and Satoshi Kojima vs. Brian Myers and Sam Beale, TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack, Steve Maclin vs. Manny Smith

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows vs. Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin, Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams, Jake Something and Satoshi Kojima vs. Brian Myers and Sam Beale, TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack, Steve Maclin vs. Manny Smith, and more (19:32)…

Click here for the July 2 Impact Wrestling audio review.

