05/20 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Powell and Barnett on Stephanie McMahon taking a leave of absence from WWE, Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE Raw, Ric Flair returning to the ring for his final match, NXT’s In Your House event, AEW’s small presence at the upfront event, AEW Dynamite

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: Stephanie McMahon taking a leave of absence from WWE, Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out of WWE Raw, Ric Flair returning to the ring for his final match, NXT’s In Your House event, AEW’s small presence at the upfront event, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more (98:18)…

Click here for the May 20 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.