WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview (updated): WWE Tag Team Title unification match set for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Raw Tag Team Champions “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle in a unification match

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

-Xavier Woods vs. Butch

Powell’s POV: Smackdown should also start the brand’s build to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The show will be live from Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). With Jake filling in this week, his audio review may be delayed until Saturday.