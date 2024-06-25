(Updated) Reported reason for Pat McAfee missing WWE Raw, hosting today’s ESPN/YouTube show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pat McAfee absence from Monday’s Raw in his home base of Indianapolis, Indiana was not planned. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com reports that McAfee missed the show “due to a legitimate last-second family emergency.”

Powell’s POV: McAfee has not addressed his absence on social media. He is hosting his ESPN and YouTube show as I write this, but he has yet to mention his Raw absence nearly an hour into the show. I will provide an update if McAfee opts to comment on the matter. Here’s hoping that McAfee hosting his show today is a sign that all is well at home.

Update: McAfee announced that his father-in-law Bob Ludy died on Monday. We have a separate story available via the main page.