What's happening...

(Updated) Reported reason for Pat McAfee missing WWE Raw, hosting today’s ESPN/YouTube show

June 25, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pat McAfee absence from Monday’s Raw in his home base of Indianapolis, Indiana was not planned. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com reports that McAfee missed the show “due to a legitimate last-second family emergency.”

Powell’s POV: McAfee has not addressed his absence on social media. He is hosting his ESPN and YouTube show as I write this, but he has yet to mention his Raw absence nearly an hour into the show. I will provide an update if McAfee opts to comment on the matter. Here’s hoping that McAfee hosting his show today is a sign that all is well at home.

Update: McAfee announced that his father-in-law Bob Ludy died on Monday. We have a separate story available via the main page.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.