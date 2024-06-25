Pat McAfee’s father-in-law died on Monday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pat McAfee announced that his father-in-law Bob Ludy died unexpected on Monday. McAfee stated on his ESPN/YouTube show that his father-in-law had been hospitalized due to an infection. As of last Friday, the doctors believed Ludy would be discharged by Sunday. McAfee said he was contacted by his wife after his ESPN/YouTube show on Monday and she informed him that there was an emergency.

Powell’s POV: McAfee understandably missed Monday’s Raw. He explained that he did not share the news at the start of his show because family members were still being contacted. McAfee said he shared the news once he was given the green light. He made the announcement at the end of the first hour of his show, which can be viewed below. My condolences to McAfee, his wife Samantha, and their entire family.