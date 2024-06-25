Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: The Miz and R-Truth vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Titles, Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas, MITB qualifiers

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and Gunther: The new stipulation that Rollins can’t challenge Priest again if he loses at Money in the Bank, while Priest must leave Judgement Day if he loses the match is clever. I suspect we’ll see Gunther take the title at SummerSlam, so it’s not like Rollins will be out of the title picture for long if he loses. Meanwhile, Priest’s line about how Judgment Day needs him more than he needs the faction will surely create some friction within the group. And while I lean toward Priest retaining at MITB, the issues this will create within Judgment Day also opens up the possibility that one of his faction mates or Liv Morgan could cost him the match to get him out of the group.

Drew McIntyre promo: Another gem from McIntyre, who did a great job of explaining the significance of the bracelet that he stole from CM Punk. McIntyre trying to qualify for Money in the Bank is fun. It would be perfect for his character to win MITB and then hypocritically cash-in successfully. That said, it would also be storyline consistent if Punk prevents McIntyre from winning MITB or successfully cashing in the MITB briefcase.

Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas: A compelling video. I have no interest in this taking a supernatural turn, but I’m still able to rationalize this video as a production trick performed by Dallas. Only time will tell whether the Wyatt Sicks will be rooted in reality or play by different rules than the rest of the storyline universe. The week two follow-up was hardly perfect. Chad Gable came off like the only regular who was spooked by what happened the week before, and one would think that Nikki Cross would have been arrested the moment showed up. I can tolerate those holes. My guard is up, but I continue to hope that this won’t drift into unexplainable hocus pocus nonsense. No matter where things go from here, Bo Dallas delivered an excellent performance.

Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser: An enjoyable match with an interference finish that felt logical. Both wrestlers are being pushed, so there was no reason for either one of them to take a clean loss. Sheamus attacking Kaiser keeps their feud going, and Breakker spearing Sheamus for getting involved in his match creates the need for a rematch between them or perhaps even a Triple Threat. The tense backstage segment between Breakker and Sami Zayn that led to the announcement of their Intercontinental Championship match was simple and yet highly effective.

Chad Gable vs. Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Gable stealing the pin after the Judgment Day attacked Strowman was solid. It felt like Reed had to sell being run into the ring post casing for an eternity while Judgment Day attacked Strowman, but I’m all for Gable advancing to the MITB match. It was surprising to see Otis reject Gable’s attempt to make amends given that Gable was made out to be sympathetic after being attacked by the Wyatt Sicks. Maxxine Dupri’s character fell for it, so perhaps it’s just a matter of time before Alpha Academy reunite. That said, Gable’s chat with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile seems to suggest that the potential Alpha Academy reunion won’t be a long one.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: The push of Valkyria has been consistent since she arrived on the main roster. While the jury is still out as to whether she will connect with the audience, the only way to find out is to push her in this steady fashion. In other words, it was a good move to have her qualify for the MITB match.

The Miz and R-Truth vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles: A welcome title change. While it was nice to see Truth rewarded with a title win at WrestleMania, his alliance with Miz ran its course. There’s plenty of room for creative improvement in the men’s tag team division and it was hard to imagine that happening while a comedy duo held the tag team titles. Liv Morgan helping Balor and McDonagh win was great. While she’s harassing Dominik Mysterio on a weekly basis, the creative team has kept viewers guessing by working in some clues that point to a potential relationship between Morgan and Finn Balor.

Michael Cole: As noted on the main page, Pat McAfee missed the show due to the death of his father-in-law. First off, my condolences to the McAfee, his wife Samantha, and their entire family. McAFee’s absence led to Cole pulling a Joey Styles by flying solo on commentary for a good portion of the show. The Miz was rough while filling in for McAfee, but Cole shined once he was left to call the show alone. The circumstances were terrible, but Cole stepped up like the pro that he is.

WWE Raw Misses

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a non-title match: The crowd was ice cold during the entrances, throughout the match, and even during the post match angle with Damage CTRL. It’s hard to blame them. As good as the WWE creative work has been, the booking of the women’s tag team division has left a lot to be desired.

Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston: The match was fine, but with no one at ringside, it felt painfully obvious to everyone other than the New Day characters that AOP would beat up Xavier Woods in the backstage area.