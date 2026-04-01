WWE Evolve results (4/1): Vetter’s review of Nikkita Lyons vs. Wendy Choo vs. Kali Armstrong vs. Laynie Luck vs. PJ Vasa in a five-way for the final spot in a gauntlet match for the vacant Evolve Women’s Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 54)

Taped in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 1, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ve also noted that the background has changed, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background, and the room is a bit darker, too. Again, Tubi lists this as “Season 2, Episode 5.”

* Backstage, Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke stared into the camera and told us what is on tonight’s show — some new WWE ID talent and a women’s five-way! Rourke is going to take on the winner of a three-way later tonight!

* It’s Gal came to the ring and called the crowd a bunch of dummies. He started to boast that he was a leader in the gym when he was interrupted!

1. It’s Gal vs. Dorian Van Dux. Van Dux was Mike D’Vecchio, a top-notch European talent. (Think Brian Cage for his mix of strength, agility, and athleticism.) Yes, I’m a big fan. Tristan Angels and Romeo Moreno were shown in the VIP lounge. (Moreno was Zozaya in Europe). Gal and Dorian shook hands, but then Dorian clocked him with a forearm.

They brawled, and Gal hit some chops in the corner. He hit a gutbuster over his knees for a nearfall at 1:30. Gal hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Van Dux hit a springboard elbow drop at 4:00. Gal hit a German Suplex. Van Dux hit a powerbomb for the pin. Solid action; Van Dux didn’t get to show off his high-flying skills.

Dorian Van Dux defeated It’s Gal at 5:15.

* The two guys in the VIP lounge, Moreno and Angels, will fight each other next week!

* Backstage, Zena Sterling begged Evolve foreman Timothy Thatcher for an opportunity. She’s working hard… all with a smile on her face! She wants a spot in the championship gauntlet! Thatcher told her she needs to pick up some wins. Thatcher walked away; Sterling threw a temper tantrum, grabbing a chair and striking a ladder. [C]

* Chuey Martinez stood in the ring and introduced us to Starboy Charlie (West Coast Pro in California), Jariel Rivera (Wrestling Open in Massachusetts), and Jimmy House (Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Texas). They all have new names. House is now CJ Valor. Charlie is Chazz “Starboy” Hall, and Jariel is now Santi Rivera. A bit surprising, as NONE of the other ID prospects have had a name change. None!

CJ Valor boasted about his bodybuilding background. Oh, he just mentioned the Rhodes Wrestling Academy. Santi noted he wrestled in Chaotic Wrestling and Wrestling Open. (I have routinely compared him to a young Juventud Guerrera). The crowd chanted “Starboy” as Hall spoke, and he noted he’s been wrestling for 12 years. He mentioned West Coast Pro, NOAH, and GCW (I am loving that they acknowledge these promotions). Hall still referred to himself as “the denim dragon,” a nickname he’s had for a few years.

2. CJ Valor vs. “Starboy” Chazz Hall vs. Santi Rivera in a Triple Threat. Starboy hit a huracanrana. The commentators stressed all the experience Starboy has. Rivera hit some bodyslams. Chazz hit the Cosmic Swirl (standing corkscrew splash). Chazz hit a top-rope Blockbuster at 2:30. Valor nailed a decapitating clothesline on Chazz, and they were all down. We now see Mike Cunningham in the VIP lounge, watching the match.

Rivera applied a standing sleeper on Chazz. Valor hit a Chaos Theory on Rivera for a nearfall at 5:00. Chazz hit some buzzsaw kicks on Valor, and the commentators noted Hall’s time in Japan. Rivera hit a back suplex on Hall. Valor and Hall traded blows. Hall hit an enzuigiri on Rivera, then a double Pele Kick on both opponents for a nearfall. Valor hit a fallaway slam on Hall at 7:00, then a spear on Hall.

Valor applied a cross-armbreaker on Rivera. Chazz hit a running Shooting Star Press on Valor for a believable nearfall! Chazz hit another Pele Kick on Valor, then a Sasuke Special to the floor on Rivera! In the ring, he nailed the Shooting Starboy Press on Valor for the pin! A fun match and a good way to introduce three new guys to the WWE Universe.

“Starboy” Chazz Hall defeated Santi Rivera and CJ Valor in a Triple Threat at 9:33.

Chazz spoke to Chuey. He’s eager to face Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke next week!

* Tate Wilder was storming through the backstage area, looking for the PC heels Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins . He came across low-key, laid-back Luca Crucafino. “What happened to you?” Tate wisely asked Luca. Luca suggested they team up next week. Wilder agreed.

* We heard from Mike Cunningham! He has “main man energy.”

* Next up is a five-way women’s match. Next week is a gauntlet to determine the new Evolve Women’s Champion. The winner of the five-way match will get the final slot in the gauntlet… meaning they only have to win the final leg of the gauntlet to become champion!

3. Nikkita Lyons vs. Wendy Choo vs. Kali Armstrong vs. Laynie Luck vs. PJ Vasa in a five-way for the final spot in the gauntlet match for the vacant Evolve Women’s Championship. All five fought at the bell. Nikkita and Kali shoved PJ to the mat, then those two brawled. (I’ll note that four of these women are clearly 5’8″ or taller. Choo looks short compared to everyone else.) Kali hit a spear into the corner on Nikkita, then one on Laynie at 2:00. Lyons hit a German Suplex on Luck, then a superkick on Kali. Vasa and Armstrong brawled on the floor. Rosenberg just noted all the powerhouses in this match.

Laynie and Kali fought on the floor. Choo clotheslined Nikita over the top rope to the floor at 3:30, then Wendy hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor on all four. Back in the ring, PJ was on the bottom of a Tower of Doom slam. Wendy hit another top-rope crossbody block, and all five were down. Wendy hit a double DDT. She hit a short-arm clothesline on Kali for a nearfall at 6:00. Kali couldn’t hit a powerslam, but she hit a Spinebuster on Choo for a nearfall. Lyons hit a flipping powerbomb and a superkick. Choo hit a running somersault off the apron onto Vasa on the floor.

In the ring. Kali hit a springboard crossbody block to the floor on both of them! Lyons nailed a superkick on Luck, but she missed a Vader Bomb. Kali ran the ropes to build up speed, and she nailed Lyons with a shoulder tackle, but Nikkita rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned! Choo applied a Dirtnap sleeper on Kali. Kali hit the Kali Connection on Choo for a nearfall. Vasa hit a Samoan Drop on Luck, who rolled to the floor! Vasa hit a DVD on Choo for the pin! That was really well laid out.

PJ Vasa defeated Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo, Kali Armstrong, and Laynie Luck at 9:12 in a five-way to earn the final spot in the gauntlet match for the vacant Evolve Women’s Championship.

Final Thoughts: A really entertaining episode that almost entirely focused on the new faces. I was surprised by the name changes for the ID Talent, but I think Rivera still wore the same ring gear that still had his last name across the butt. A good five-way women’s match with everyone able to hit some big spots. It looked like Kali was winning on two separate occasions there. I really did hope to see more of Van Dux’s high-flying spots to show why he’s so special. I guess that will have to come.

The only new face for me was Tristan Angels, who looks like a smug, young Hunter Hearst Helmsley with his blond hair slicked back and looked a bit snobbish.

I’m now looking forward to the new WWE ID women — Airica Demia, Fallyn Grey, Notorious Mimi — debuting, and I presume that is coming next week. All three are tremendous talents whom I’ve repeatedly praised here.

The only complaint is that laid-back gimmick for Luca Crucafino. I’m not feeling it at all. They should have given him a whole new name, and I bet a lot of people wouldn’t have realized he is Tony D’Angelo’s former fixer.