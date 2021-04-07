04/07 Moore’s NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night one audio review: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship, MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde for the vacant NXT Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night one live special featuring Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship, MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde for the vacant NXT Tag Titles, and more (38:09)…

Click here for the April 7 NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver audio review.

