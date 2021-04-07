04/07 ProWrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s and guest Shawn Michaels’ post NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night One media call

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Paul Levesque (a/k/a Triple H) and Shawn Michaels took questions from members of the pro wrestling media following Wednesday’s NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night one event. The topics include having additional fans in attendance, Raquel Gonzalez winning the NXT Women’s Championship, what’s next for Io Shirai, Walter in NXT and NXT UK, Shawn’s involvement with the NXT tag team wrestlers, MSK winning the NXT Tag Titles, last week’s talent meeting and what wasn’t said, Shawn’s staredown with Adam Cole on last week’s television show, Toni Storm and Zoey Stark, and more…

Click here for the April 7 Paul “Triple H” Levesque media call.

