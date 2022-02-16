Scotty Too Hotty on leaving NXT, WWE in 1999, meeting AC/DC singer Brian Johnson, The Worm

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

Scotty on 1999: “Just that whole year it was a high point. I mean, just the live events themselves, every night was sold out. I mean, we’re talking, you know, 10,000, 20,000 people, every single night, then 2000 people waiting at the loading docks, just watching you get out of your car. It was such a crazy time. I was talking to (Chris) Jericho about this recently. It’s like, you forget how crazy it was until sometimes you go back and look at those videos, you know. Seeing the way the crowd was, it was just such an insane time. So, I mean, really that whole year. I don’t know if I could like pinpoint one thing. I mean, I think that Royal rumble moment was pretty good, you know, I think that’s something that always seems to surface like on Twitter and stuff, people tagging me in.”

On Meeting Brian Johnson at an AC/DC concert: We went to AC/DC together – me, my ex-wife, Chyna, and Hunter [Paul Levesque]. Hunter had just done Saturday Night Live a couple of weeks before we went to AC/DC, We did Raw and Smackdown in Phoenix and then AC/DC was going to be in the same building on Wednesday night. So we stayed and we went, the four of us met them before the show and you know, they all kind of came in separately, but Brian Johnson, the lead singer from AC/DC came in and I can remember him saying, I just had this conversation with Hunter within the last year, ‘Do you remember what Brian Johnson said to us that night?’ And he said, ‘no’. And I said, ‘He said, he goes, what you guys do is the same thing that we do. You come out, you bring them up, you bring them down, you bring them back up and you send them home happy.’ And I was like, that’s simple. That’s it? That’s what we do. Like, that’s it, right? Like how does this guy, he’s never been in a ring in his life. He’s just a spectator. And he watched, he’s watching what we do. And he realizes like they do the same exact thing.”

On leaving NXT: “You know, there were a lot of changes, I keep saying some were on them, some were on me, and some of it was a combination of the two. I wasn’t having fun anymore. And I was like, okay, it’s I can go to work and collect a paycheck every day. Like the majority of us do, you know, and I swore I would never, and, uh, or I can move on and, and go do something else, you know, somewhere else on my own, you know? I talked to (Matt) Cardona quite a bit and, uh, you know, got ideas on what I thought I could make and, you know, got his advice and stuff. And, and, uh, as I keep saying, I left plan A without a real solid plan B you know, and which is kind of crazy. It was a gamble, but it’s a gamble that’s paying off for me. And, and, uh, I love it, you know, and it was, it was just, uh, it wasn’t, uh, trying to, it was just, it was just time to move all.

“I don’t know if that’s WWE or if it’s people are afraid to try anything. I mean, especially now like what two hundred people released in the last couple of years, like, that’s insane. Like and I understand it like they did. That’s walking on eggshells. You know what I mean, like, like there’s it’s scary, you know, and it was scary for me. And you know, I thought every time those cuts come, I’m waiting for that phone to ring with that 203 number to let me go. And maybe that was part of me going ‘OK. I it’s time to go before that happens’, because in 2007, when I was released as a wrestler, like I was ready to be done at that point and I stayed and I always wished that I had walked away on my own. So go, you know this, this is this is the time to go and feel like I feel like it could be coming any time, you know? So why don’t I just do it on my own and I think I’m more….. again, I think I’m more valuable if I walk away on my own. And outside of WWE, you know, because if you’re part of a cut of six to a dozen people, you’re just a lump sum cut like you might be a blurb for a second, but if I can go in and walk away on my own. I think that’s pretty ballsy and it’s pretty it’s more marketing.”

On the creation of The Worm: “I started just doing it, kind of messing around when we were doing the Too Much stuff, you know, I would just do it to pop the guys, entertain the guys in the match, like Bradshaw and Farooq, and be like, just do it to make them laugh or whatever on house shows and live events. And then when we started the Too Cool thing, I added it in, and I would lay the guy out by the ropes, and I would hit the ropes on the other side and stop and just worm across and drop a headbutt or elbow or whatever. And I hadn’t really fine tuned it yet, but it was like I could tell I had something special with the reaction that I was getting just from doing the work. And then one night on Raw, I hopped. I laid the guy out, and I hopped to the other side, and Jerry Lawler said ‘W-O-R-M’ as I was hoping, and I asked him to if he would keep doing that. And then, like, a month later, the crowd was chanting along and doing it. So it wasn’t just something I sat down and wrote out and said, ‘this is going to be great, and it’s going to work.’ It’s kind of like Austin 3:16. It’s not something he thought out. He just said it. And the next day there were Austin 316, signs in the crowd.”

Other topics include Vince McMahon, the WWF, Triple H, NXT, leaving on his terms, Too Cool, Too Much, Rikishi, Brian Christopher, the Attitude Era, and more.

