NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for Vengeance Day on Syfy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 525,000 viewers for Syfy Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 400,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode on Syfy. NXT finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.07 rating in the same demo last week.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 48th in Tuesday’s cable ratings. NXT was bumped to Syfy due to the Winter Olympics and will return to USA Network next week with Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler in the main event slot. Overall, NXT bounced back nicely in its second week on Syfy, just as Raw did compared to week one. It will be interesting to see if the show can top the 619,000 viewership count and 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo the show delivered the last time it was on USA Network on February 1.