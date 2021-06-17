What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership for the Hell in a Cell go-home show

June 17, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.743 million viewers, according to PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from the 1.64 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.761 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.782 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.685 million viewers. Raw delivered a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.48 rating. The June 15, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.939 million viewers for the night after the WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Thotless June 17, 2021 @ 11:56 am

    Smackdown up about 100k, AEW up about 25k, Raw up about 100k, and NXT up about 25k.

    Wonder what caused all 4 major shows to see a bump?

