WWE Raw viewership for the Hell in a Cell go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.743 million viewers, according to PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from the 1.64 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.761 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.782 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.685 million viewers. Raw delivered a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.48 rating. The June 15, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.939 million viewers for the night after the WWE Backlash pay-per-view.