ACH announces his retirement

June 17, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ACH (Albert Christian Hardie Jr.) announced his retirement from pro wrestling on Wednesday. “No need for the dramatic or emotional word play,” ACH wrote on his Instagram page. “As of today I will officially step away from professional wrestling. Thank you all for the support and love.”

Powell’s POV: The 33 year-old ACH has been working independently since he was released by WWE on November 21, 2019. He announced his retirement in late 2019 after working for MLW, then returned to work for the promotion and elsewhere shortly thereafter.

 

