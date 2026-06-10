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Sheamus suffered a head injury while training

June 10, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sheamus had what he described on Wednesday as a “gym fail.” The WWE star posted photos of himself on social media with a nasty cut on top of his head. Check out the photo via his Twitter X page.

Powell’s POV: Sheamus has been working toward a return to the ring from shoulder surgery. Hopefully, this cut won’t set him back.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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