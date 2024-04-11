TNA Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Dustin Rhodes, Ari Daivari, Harley Race, Buddy Wolfe, Balls Mahoney, Larry Sweeney

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes PCO vs. Kon in a Monster’s Ball. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show features the fallout from the ROH Supercard of Honor event. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown earned a B grade in our post show poll from 39 percent of the voters. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade for a solid go-home edition

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade for the best Raw After WrestleMania edition the company has produced in years.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dustin Rhodes (Dustin Runnels) is 55.

-Ari Daivari (Ariya Daivari) is 35.

-The late Harley Race was born on April 11, 1943. He died of lung cancer at age 76 on August 1, 2019.

-The late Buddy Wolfe (Les Wolff) was born on April 11, 1941. He died at age 76 on July 11, 2017 after a battle with dementia.

-The late Balls Mahoney (Jonathan Rechner) was born on April 11, 1972. He died of a heart attack at age 44 on April 12, 2016.

-The late Larry Sweeney (Alexander K. Whybrow) took his own life at age 30 on April 11, 2011.