WWE 205 Live preview: Wrestler debuting on tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Ari Sterling and Asher Hale vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

-Grayson Waller vs. Sunil Singh.

Powell’s POV: The debuting Waller worked as Matty Wahlberg prior to signing with WWE. 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members. They may be pushed back to Saturday morning this week due to the Smackdown and AEW Dynamite doubleheader.