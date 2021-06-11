WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Will Rey Mysterio seek revenge on Roman Reigns.

-Kevin Owens and Big E vs. Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis.

-Bayley hosts “Dong Dong, Hello” with guest Seth Rollins.

Powell’s POV: Oddly, the Profits vs. Academy match has been advertised all week, yet is not included in the official preview. Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.