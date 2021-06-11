Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Tony Khan, Scott D’Amore and Don Callis summit, W Morrissey vs. Willie Mack in a No DQ match, Joe Doering vs. Eddie Edwards, Trey Miguel and Petey Williams vs. Chris Bey and Rohit Raju

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

W Morrissey vs. Willie Mack in a No DQ match: Does it ever work out for the babyfaces in pro wrestling when they ask their friends to stay backstage no matter what happens? Anyway, Morrissey looked strong by getting a win over Rich Swann’s not-so-little-buddy heading into their match at Saturday’s Against All Odds pay-per-view. Morrissey is off to a good start in Impact Wrestling and his match with Swann looks intriguing on paper. Swann has good matches with just about everyone, so it will be interesting to see what type of match he and Morrissey can put together.

Tony Khan, Scott D’Amore and Don Callis summit: A mildly entertaining segment with Callis doing a good job of playing the outwitted heel. The only thing I didn’t really care for was the bizarre logic that Sami Callihan gets a title shot at Slammiversary simply because he was attacked by the Good Brothers and won a match by disqualification. I’m also not sure what to make of Impact booking Kenny Omega in back to back title matches against fellow heels Moose and Callihan. Perhaps Callihan will turn babyface by the time we get to Slammiversary? All of that said, the Omega vs. Moose singles match does more for me than the teased three-way involving Callihan.

Trey Miguel and Petey Williams vs. Chris Bey and Rohit Raju: A quality tag match that served as something of a preview for the five-way match at Against All Odds to determine the top contender to the X Division Championship. I would normally say that Miguel getting the pin means he won’t be winning on Saturday, but Impact has been running counter to a lot of conventional booking concept lately.

Rosemary vs. Havok: Impact teased a three-way for the Knockouts Championship by giving Havok an opportunity to earn a spot in Saturday’s match if she could beat Rosemary. I was legitimately surprised when Rosemary went over to keep the title match a singles affair, which is more appealing than another Triple Threat.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Kimber Lee vs. Tasha Steelz: Are Steelz and Kiera Hogan turning babyface or are we just getting a heel vs. heel match here and again for the Knockouts Tag Titles at Against All Odds? I’m big on the idea of pushing Hogan as a singles babyface and I’d be fine with her and Steelz turning, but it didn’t seem like that was the plan when Rosemary and Havok attacked everyone after the match.

Joe Doering vs. Eddie Edwards: A Miss for the match not getting enough time. This looked really good on paper and ended up only getting just under four minutes of television time. I’d love to see them circle back to this match somewhere down the road when it can be more than just a quick set-up match for Doering facing Satoshi Kojima on Saturday.