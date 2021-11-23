Kenny Omega vacates the AAA Mega Championship

What's happening...

November 23, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mexico’s AAA promotion announced Monday that Kenny Omega has vacated the AAA Mega Championship. The promotion will determine a new champion at the Triplemanía Regia event on December 4 in Monterrey. They have already announced that El Vikingo and Samuray Del Sol will be among the entrants in a match to crown the new champion.

Powell’s POV: Omega held the title since October 19, 2019. He had the longest reign with the championship that was introduced in 2007. Omega is currently taking time away due to a variety of injuries, including a wounded shoulder that will require surgery.

