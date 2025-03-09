AEW Revolution results: Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Title, MJF vs. Hangman Page

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Revolution

Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

Aired live March 9, 2025 on pay-per-view

AEW Revolution pre-show results: Hologram and Komander defeated Blake Christian and Lee Johnson in 9:55, Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Moriarty in 9:10, Chris Jericho vs. Gravity for the ROH Championship was called off due to a pre-match attack by Jericho, and Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe defeated Mason Madden, Mansoor, and Johnny TV in 12:55…

Pyro shot off on the stage and then Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary. Ring announcer Justin Roberts handled the entrances for the opening match. Hangman Page’s old entrance theme played, but MJF came out instead. Actor Ken Jeong was shown giving MJF a thumbs down in the crowd. Page came out to his newer entrance theme…

1. MJF vs. Hangman Page. A “Cowboy Shit” chant broke out once Page was in the ring. Referee Bryce Rembsurg called for the bell and then MJF and Page charged out of their corners and threw punches in the middle of the ring. MJF powerbombed Page onto his knee before getting an early near fall. MJF made a big production out of running the ropes and then drove his groin to the face of a seated Page.

MJF, who had a small cut on his forehead, yelled that it’s his company. MJF told Page to get him what he’s got. Page hit him. MJF called him a little bitch. Page roughed up MJF with punches until MJF hit him with a headbutt and then dropped him with an eye poke. Page came back with a fallaway slam. Page battled back and set up for a Buckshot Lariat, but MJF ran to avoid it. MJF caught Page with a kick in the corner and then put him down with a DDT for a near fall.

MJF set up for a piledriver, but Page countered into a Deadeye for a near fall of his own. A short time later, Page escaped MJF’s Heat Seeker Piledriver and then hit him with a Buckshot Lariat. Page had the pin, but MJF put his foot over the bottom rope at the last second. Page set up for another Buckshot Lariat, but MJF stumped and then tumbled through the ropes to the floor to avoid the move.

Page got MJF back inside the ring and went for a Buckshot Lariat, but MJF countered into the Salt of the Earth armbar. MJF countered into a different variation of an armbar. Page tried to reach the ropes, but MJF hooked his arm. Page reached the bottom rope with his foot to break the hold. Both men ended up at ringside. MJF took Schiavone’s headset, put it on, and barked about being the f—ing man in AEW.

Page caught MJF with an elbow and then hit him with a moonsault off the barricade. Page had MJF in position for a tombstone piledriver, but MJF reversed it and then performed a running tombstone piledriver onto a chair that was set up next to the broadcast table. MJF returned to the ring and the referee counted while a trainer tended to Page, who shot up and beat the count at the last moment.

MJF responded with a tearful look and then yelled, “Why not me?” MJF set up for the Heat Seeker piledriver, but Page held MJF on his shoulders while he climbed through the ropes and then hit the Deadeye. Page hit the Angels Wings on MJF. Page hit another Buckshot Lariat and scored the clean pin…

Hangman Page beat MJF in 19:10.

Powell’s POV: A really good opening match with a clean finish. It feels like Page has regained the type of momentum he had going into his AEW World Championship win in 2021. It will be interesting to see what’s next for both wrestlers.

A video package set up the TBS Championship match and then entrances for the match took place…

2. Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe for the TBS Title. Nigel McGuinness replaced Taz on commentary. Mone hit Watanabe with double knees. Mone and Watanabe fought for position on the apron and eventually Mone won the battle and powerbombed Watanabe to the floor. Billie Starkz was shown watching the match from a suite.

A short time later, Mone performed two of the Three Amigos to boos. Watanabe blocked the third suplex and then suplexed Mone twice. Watanabe hung Mone in a tree of woe and then threw kicks at her chest until Mone fell to the mat. Watanabe hit a leaping dropkick in the corner and then covered Mone for a two count. A CEO chant broke out and then Watanabe did her own version of Mone’s dance.

Watanabe caught Mone in a submission hold. Mone rolled on top of her and had her pinned, which forced Watanabe to give up the hold. Mone regained offensive control with a Backstabber. Mone hit a meteora from the middle rope for a two count. Mone went for another, but Watanabe avoided it and then threw a series of kicks at Mone.

Watanabe went to the middle rope and then hit a meteora onto Mone on the apron. Mone rolled back inside the ring and was covered by Watanabe for a two count. Mone went for a Moneymaker, but Watanabe avoided it. Mone rolled Watanabe into a Statement Maker, but Watanabe escaped. Mone went for the Moneymaker, but Watanabe avoided that move as well. Mone put her down with a powerbomb for a near fall.

Mone went to the apron and looked to the crowd before climbing up top. Watanabe stood up and kicked Mone before joining her on the ropes. Watanabe tossed Mone off the top rope and then covered her for a two count. Watanabe let out a primal scream and then hit a wicked suplex that led to a near fall.

Watanabe held Mone’s arms and threw kicks at her. Watanabe threw a roundhouse kick at a kneeling Mone and then covered her for a two count. Watanabe went up top and dove at Mone, who ducked whatever she was going for. Mone hit a crossbody block for a two count. Mone hit the Moneymaker and then applied the Statement Maker and got the submission win.

Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe in 18:30 to retain the TBS Title.

After the match, they cut back to Starkz, who was taking notes while seated in the suite…

Powell’s POV: Good work from both wrestlers. The live crowd didn’t seem to buy into the possibility of Watanabe winning the title (and why would they?), but they did get behind her more as the match went on. As much as I enjoy the work of Starkz, I hope her scouting Mone is setting up the AEW return of Athena, who has been stuck behind the HonorClub paywall for far too long.

A video package set up the No. 1 contenders match. Ricochet made his entrance wearing the Embassy robe. He also had a logo inspired by The Embassy on the big screen and on the back of the robe. A man performed a drum solo on the stage and then Swerve Strickland made his entrance with a dancing Prince Nana to Swerve’s usual entrance theme…

3. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Ricochet to become No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship. Nana led “Swerve’s House” chants. The crowd chanted “you f—ed up” at Ricochet after the opening bell rang. Swerve put Ricochet in a Torture Rack and then fell to his knees for a rib breaker. Ricochet faced a turnbuckle while Swerve hit the back of his head several times. Swerve went to the middle rope and hit Ricochet with an elbow before standing up and dancing.

Ricochet, who had his right hamstring wrapped, pulled Ricochet into the corner to grab control. Ricochet jawed at Nana. Swerve came back and then Ricochet slapped him. Swerve responded by clotheslining Ricochet over the top rope and then joined him at ringside and worked him over. Nana tried to pull Swerve back, but Swerve spun around and shoved Nana to the mat. Swerve held up his arms to indicate that he didn’t realize it was Nana. Ricochet took advantage of the distraction by jumping from the barricade and catching Swerve with a kick.

Nana headed up the ramp and went backstage. Swerve looked surprised while Ricochet waved goodbye. Ricochet caught Swerve with a running cutter. Ricochet taunted someone in the front row. McGuinness wondered if it was Nana’s mother, but it was actually comedian Leslie Jones of Saturday Night Live fame, and she was seated next to Lakers legend Michael Cooper. Jones wiped sweat for her face before yelling Swerve. McGuinness claimed he saw Jones blowing a kiss to Ricochet earlier. Funny.

A short time later, Swerve powerbombed Ricochet and then powered him and powerslammed him to the mat in a cool spot that led to a near fall. Both men ended up on the apron. Ricochet hit a Poison Rana that spiked Swerve’s head on the apron before both men fell to ringside. Ricochet brought Swerve to the broadcast table where both men traded blows. Swerve hooked Ricochet’s arms and gave him a Cop Killah on the table. Swerve rolled Ricochet back inside the ring and then went up top and hit a Swerve Stomp for a near fall. Ricochet came back and hit a 630 senton for a near fall. Ricochet acted shocked.

Prince Nana returned and grabbed the Embassy robe. Swerve rolled up a distracted Ricochet for a two count. Nana put the robe on. Ricochet hit Nana with a suicide dive and then took the robe off of him and put it on himself. Swerve dove at Ricochet, who caught him and slammed to the mat. Ken Jeong barked at Ricochet, who brought Swerve back inside the ring. Ricochet, who was still wearing the robe, hit Vertigo for a near fall. Ricochet set up for a move, but Nana grabbed his robe. Swerve went after Ricochet, who moved, and Swerve stopped just short of crashing into Nana. Ricochet took out Nana moments later. Swerve hit a pair of House Calls for a pair of near falls. Swerve hit Big Pressure and got the three count.

Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet in 18:10 to become No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship.

Leslie Jones was shown celebrating Swerve’s win. Comedian Brad Williams was shown dancing to Swerve’s entrance theme. Ricochet left the ring. Swerve grabbed the robe and then dropped down to one knee and presented it to Nana, who then hugged him…

Powell’s POV: The best match of the night thus far. It was pretty early in the card to have that many big near falls. While it worked for this match, this could adversely affect the crowd’s reaction to near falls later in the night now that they watched these two guys kick out of everything imaginable. On the bright side, Swerve is back in title contention, and Ricochet has become such a fun heel in AEW that he shouldn’t have any trouble getting his heat back. Not that she’s old enough to fit this decription, but Leslie Jones getting so worked up reminded me of the elderly women who used to work themselves into a frenzy while at ringside during in the territory days.

A video package set up the AEW Continental Championship match and then entrances took place…

4. Kazuchika Okada vs. Brody King for the AEW Continental Championship. It was noted that King is from the Los Angeles area.