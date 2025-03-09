AEW Revolution pre-show results: Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV, Mason Madden, and Mansoor, Chris Jericho vs. Gravity for the ROH Championship

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Revolution Pre-Show

Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

Aired live March 9, 2025 on AEW social media platforms

-Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, RJ City, and actor Paul Walter Hauser hosted the show while standing on a balcony of the host venue.

–Queen of the Ring actresses Demaris Lewis and Kelli Berglund joined the hosts. Their mics weren’t on when they introduced themselves. They spoke briefly about the film. Lewis isn’t interested in having a match, but Berglund said she would be down if she had a couple more months of training.

Powell’s POV: I had the pleasure of speaking with Lewis and Kailey “Kamille” Latimer on the latest ProWrestling Boom podcast. Check back tomorrow for episode 350 when Rich Fann of PWTorch.com and I discuss AEW Revolution and other pro wrestling topics.

-Harley Cameron joined the hosts. She introduced QT Marshall, who spoke about his match with Big Boom AJ. He said it brought a lot of new eyeballs to the product. He said if it was up to him, he thought it would be a one-time deal, and he thinks celebrities should stay on the pre-show panel and leave the wrestling to the wrestlers. Hauser said if Marshall booked a television show, he wouldn’t tell him not to come into Hollywood. Marshall said he knows Hauser has done some wrestling. Marshall said there’s a big difference between working at Crypto.com Arena and wrestling at the local bingo hall. Marshall had Hauser lock up with him. Hauser put him in a headlock. Marshall acted like his ear hurt. Marshall started to make his exit and then said, “Paul, cheers,” and tossed a drink on him. Hauser followed Marshall inside the building.

-The broadcast team of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in from their ringside desk and then entrances for the first match took place. Arkady Aura was the ring announcer.

1. Hologram and Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. The heels attacked Hologram and Komander from behind and referee Rick Knox rewarded them for it by calling for the bell to start the match. Hologram and Komander came back and hit stereo dives from the ring to the floor.

Late in the match, Komander jumped on the middle rope and then spun around while jumping up top and then hitting a moonsault onto Johnson at ringside. Hologram hit a 450 splash on Christian and pinned him…

Hologram and Komander defeated Blake Christian and Lee Johnson in 9:55.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Queen of the Ring director Ash Avildsen on the stage. Avildsen said they only have four days left in theaters. He said it’s a small indy film and an underdog production. He encouraged people to check it out on the big screen while they can.

Powell’s POV: For whatever it’s worth, I really liked the film and I don’t think you need to be a pro wrestling fan to enjoy it.

2. Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Moriarty. The entrances were televised. Matt Menard sat in on commentary to continue his weird role of being Garcia’s personal color commentator. “The Opps” trio of Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata were shown watching the match in a luxury suite.

Late in the match, Cole was setting up for a Panama Sunrise when Garcia tagged himself into the match. Garcia put Moriarty in the Dragon Tamer and stared at Cole, who was seated on the ropes. Cole droppped down and superkicked a charging Taylor and then stared at Garcia while Moriarty tapped out.

Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Moriarty in 9:10.

After the match, Garcia went to ringside and did his dance while standing on the ringside barricade. Cole watched from the ring and then applauded when Garcia turned around. Menard exited the broadcast table…

Powell’s POV: A fine match that also added more friction between Garcia and Cole heading into their eventual rematch for the TNT Championship.

A Hurt Syndicate video package aired. CT Fletcher narrated the video and was censored…

Entrances for the ROH Championship match took place. Gravity greeted his mother and sister, who were in the front row. Chris Jericho carried his bat to the ring and was accompanied by Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Jericho hit Gravity with the bat. The referee waved off the scheduled match. Bandido ran out to help his brother Gravity, but he was outnumbered.

Bill held Bandido while Keith held Gravity. Jericho ripped Gravity’s mask off and then worked him over with the baseball bat while his brother was forced to watch. Jericho jabbed Bandido with the bat. once Gravity got to his feet, Jericho hit him with a Judas Effect.

The mother and sister of Bandido and Gravity entered the ring to check on them. Jericho held up the baseball bat and then booted Bandido in the face. Jericho held up Gravity’s mask. The fans serenaded Jericho with “asshole” chants. Jericho left with Gravity’s mask. Bandido covered his brother’s face with a towel…

-Rapper Yung Gravy joined Paquette and City on the outdoor balcony. Gravy said he met MJF and said he was nice. City covered it by saying that MJF was networking. Gravy said he was siding with MJF, but he has some love for Hangman Page…

Entrances for the final pre-show match took place. “Yung Gravy must have got his notes from Alex Marvez,” Excalibur joked. The Rizzler came out dressed like Orange Cassidy. Big Justice came out with his father…

3. Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe (w/The Rizzler, Big Justice) vs. Mason Madden, Mansoor, and Johnny TV (w/Taya Valkyrie). Before the match, AJ and Justice hugged a bunch of people who were in the front row. Rizzler and Justice sat on chairs next to the broadcast table. Madden and Mansoor struck their post and then Cassidy joined them. Cassidy went to ringside and took a bite out of a cookie that he handed to Rizzler. Mansoor grabbed the cookie and threw it on the ground. Cassidy hit Mansoor with a suicide dive and then picked up the cookie and shoved it in Mansoor’s mouth.

Cassidy went up top and was crotched by Valkyrie while the referee was distracted by Madden. Later, AJ took a hot tag and the crowd yelled “Boom” whenever he hit one of the heels. AJ splashed all three opponents in a corner of the ring. AJ played to the crowd and then Madden grabbed him by the throat and told the ref to count him out. AJ fired up and the crowd applauded as he broke free. AJ powerslammed Madden and covered him for a two count. AJ set up for a powerbomb, but Valkyrie climbed on the apron and distracted him. TV put AJ down with a springboard kick and then made out with Valkyrie.

Harley Cameron came out and pulled Valkryrie off the apron and ran her into the barricade. AJ kicked TV and then powerbombed him. TV rolled to the floor. Mansoor superkicked AJ and then mockingly yelled boom. Mansoor mounted AJ in the corner, but Justice snuck in the ring and powerbombed Manoor from the middle rope. AJ and Justice hugged to a pop. Madden put AJ down with a kick. Madden grabbed Justice. Briscoe hit Madden. The babyfaces took shots at Madden before triple powerbombing him, which led to AJ getting the pin.

Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe defeated Mason Madden, Mansoor, and Johnny TV in 12:55.

After the match, Brian Cage and Lance Archer came out and climbed on the ring apron. Powerhouse Hobbs made his entrance in a Magic Johnson jersey and put Madden down with a spinebuster. Cage and Archer dropped off the apron. Cassidy had actors Adam Devine and Tony Cavalero from The Righteous Gemstones hop the barricade and enter the ring where they double chokeslammed Mansoor.

Powell’s POV: If this doesn’t put AJ, Cassidy, and Briscoe in line for a shot at the AEW Trios Titles then noting will. I don’t get the appeal of the Costco Guys, but the live crowd did and that’s what matters. It’s a shame they didn’t get Walton Goggins to appear, as he could have done double promotion duty given his roles in Queen of the Ring and The Righteous Gemstones.

A video package aired on the Hangman Page and MJF feud…

Check out my review of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in a separate report available via the main page.