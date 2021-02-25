Red Velvet on facing Shaq and Jade on next week’s AEW Dynamite, stepping in for Brandi Rhodes

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Red Velvet

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

Red Velvet on the upcoming match against Jade and Shaq: “She’s a great athlete. Body is impeccable so that’s the first thing people see, and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah you don’t stand a chance,’ but I’ll show them what I’m really about.”

Red Velvet on stepping in for Brandi for the match against Jade and Shaq: “I think it was only right for me to step in and have her back… I’m excited to finally shut Jade up.”

Other topics include the words of wisdom she’s received from Brandi and Arn Anderson, the origin of her “Red Velvet” name and the “Stir The Pot” gimmick, her training with both La Rosa Negra and Dustin Rhodes, why she’s dying to get into the ring with Serena Deeb, and her journey to AEW, the story of her engagement to Wes Brisco, her close bond with Wes’s father, the great Jerry Brisco, and what both of her parents have done to support her dream.