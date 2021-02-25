02/25 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross in a non-title No DQ match, MSK video package, Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-title match, Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match, Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross in a non-title No DQ match, MSK video package, Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-title match, Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match, Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro, and more (45:59)…

Click here for the February 25 NXT TV audio review.

