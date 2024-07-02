What's happening...

WWE Raw rating: Final Money in the Bank qualifiers

July 2, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.878 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.814 million average. Raw delivered a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.61 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw reached its highest mark in viewership since April 8. One year earlier, the July 3, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.828 million viewers and a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Money in the Bank fallout show.

