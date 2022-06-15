NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s USA Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship

-Von Wagner vs. Josh Briggs with their allies barred from ringside

-Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa

-Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend

-Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp in action

