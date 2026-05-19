MLW Fusion returning with a two-hour special

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the return of the weekly Fusion series via YouTube.

CHARLESTON, SC – May 19, 2026 – Major League Wrestling (MLW), one of the fastest-growing wrestling companies in the world, today announced the return of its flagship weekly series, MLW Fusion, with a special two-hour premiere on Saturday, May 30. MLW Fusion will air hour-long episodes free every Saturday at 6:05 PM ET on YouTube. The series will also air later that evening at 10 PM ET on beIN Sports.

“6:05 is sacred ground,” said MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer. “That time slot belongs to the history of this sport as made famous by legendary Ted Turner. We’re not just bringing back a weekly show — we’re planting our flag and celebrating wrestling’s southern soul. MLW Fusion is back, it’s free, and it’s built for the fans who remember what Saturday night wrestling felt like.”

MLW Fusion’s return marks a new era for the company, which will produce live special events alongside the weekly series. Fans can look forward to major upcoming shows in New York City on June 11 and Philadelphia June 12 & 13.

The new season of MLW Fusion arrives backed by a wave of major roster additions. Recent additions to the company include top free agent signings Shotzi, Lady Frost, and Trevor Lee, top European stars Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang, and Big Damo, and rising prospects Brick Savage, Zamaya, and Jay Bishop who represent the next generation of MLW talent.

They join an already loaded roster that includes MLW World Heavyweight Champion Killer Kross, former UFC star Matt Riddle, Mexico’s biggest box office draw Mistico, plus fan-favorites The Good Brothers, The Skyscrapers Bishop Dyer and Donovan Dijak, Satoshi Kojima, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Austin Aries, and more.

MLW Fusion premieres Saturday, May 30 at 6:05 PM ET, free on YouTube, with the encore airing at 10 PM ET on beIN Sports.