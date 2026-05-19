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AEW Collision rating: How did Saturday’s live show perform with Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World Championship in the main event?

May 19, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 384,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The previous Saturday’s one-hour “Fairway to Hell” Collision averaged 342,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating. The two-hour May 2 Collision averaged 347,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating in the usual Saturday night time slot. One year earlier, the May 17, 2025, AEW Collision on TNT averaged 398,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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