AEW Collision rating: How did Saturday’s live show perform with Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World Championship in the main event?

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 384,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The previous Saturday’s one-hour “Fairway to Hell” Collision averaged 342,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating. The two-hour May 2 Collision averaged 347,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating in the usual Saturday night time slot. One year earlier, the May 17, 2025, AEW Collision on TNT averaged 398,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)