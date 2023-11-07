AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship
-Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee for the ROH TV Championship
-Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
-Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe
-Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet
-Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Magnum and Turbo Floyd
-Tony Schiavone conducts a sit-down interview with Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm
Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center.
