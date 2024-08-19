What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

August 19, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.252 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down a tick compared to the 2.269 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.64 rating. One year earlier, the August 11, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.097 million viewers and a 0.55 rating.

