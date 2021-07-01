Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: MJF vs. Sammy Guevara, Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the TNT Title, AEW Tag Champions The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in an Eliminator match, Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero, Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

MJF vs. Sammy Guevara: Let’s face it, if MJF and Guevara were under WWE contract, this match would have taken place on NXT television (or even 205 Live). And both men would probably be stuck in NXT for years because they don’t fit Vince McMahon’s dated vision of what pro wrestlers should look like. No, I’m not picking sides. I want every company to thrive, which is why I’m begging Vince McMahon to get over his size fetish because doing so would make his main roster product so much better. You just know that if Vince visits the WWE Performance Center today as expected, he’s going to eye up the bigger and greener talent while blowing off wrestlers such as Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and others who could instantly make the main roster shows better if they were pushed properly. What a shame. Anyway, MJF vs. Guevara was terrific in so many ways. The big negative was that they went overboard by kicking out of some huge moves. It doesn’t matter to the AEW die-hards, but there is definitely a vocal audience of fans who would like to see AEW pull back. Nevertheless, the crowd was hot and the fans clearly could not have cared less about the height or weight of either wrestler. AEW has its flaws like every other company, but one of its big strengths is that it feels young and fresh thanks in part to wrestlers such as MJF, Guevara, Jungle Boy, and Darby Allin being featured so prominently.

AEW Tag Champions The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in an Eliminator match: The usual highly entertaining Bucks’ opening tag match. Their mustaches were hilarious and the Bucks seem like they have been having a blast ever since they turned heel. I’m not really sure what purpose was served by having The Good Brothers come out. Heck, I’m not even how much of a purpose the Good Brothers actually serve in AEW, but I do like that AEW and Impact continue to have a working relationship. Frankie Kazarian’s new role as The Elite Hunter is solid.

Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the TNT Title: A good showcase for Miro that gave Pillman enough offense to gain a little something in defeat. As much as I am enjoying this badass heel version of Miro, I came away from the segment wondering why he played to the crowd while delivering punches to Pillman’s chest, and then seemed to encourage the fans to chant along with his game over line before applying his submission hold. At this point, it feels like Miro can be successful on either side of the fence, but I hope he picks a side and sticks to it because he’s charismatic enough that it’s already enough of a challenge for some of his babyface opponents to get cheered while working against him.

Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans: A bounce back win for Jungle Boy following his loss to Kenny Omega on Saturday. It would be nice if AEW could hold a match without having a bunch of fighting afterward. In this case, they have done a good job of aligning Christian Cage with Jungle Boy, so Cage coming out to help fight off the Hardy Family Office was at least logical.

Daily’s Place Era video: A nice piece of production to close out Daily’s Place’s run as the company’s nearly exclusive home during the pandemic (they also taped a batch of shows in Georgia). It’s nice to know that AEW will return to Daily’s Place on August 4. Can you blame Tony Khan for wanting to be home to celebrate the most important day of the year with his friends and family? Remember, when you see fireworks on Sunday, it’s America’s way of reminding the world that there’s only one month of shopping left until my birthday.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Kenny Omega and The Dark Order: A flat exchange. Omega’s promo was fine, but the segment fizzled once Dark Order arrived and spoke on behalf of Page. It all made more sense later when Page confronted the Dark Order about it and they stood their ground, but the actual in-ring segment was rough.

Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero: A confusing mess. I still have no idea which heel team they wanted the fans to root for. And neither did the fans in attendance given that this was as quiet as they were all night. Most importantly, best wishes to Rebel, who ended up dislocating her knee while trying to break up a pin.