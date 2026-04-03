WWE Raw preview: The latest lineup for the brand’s penultimate show before WrestleMania 42

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk speaks after attacking Roman Reigns on the previous show

-Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi appear

-Seth Rollins opens the show

Powell’s POV: No matches have been announced. The Rollins segment was added in a commercial that aired during Smackdown. Monday’s Raw will be live from Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center. This is listed as an off-week for Roman Reigns, who will return for Raw’s WrestleMania 42 go-home show on April 13 in Sacramento, California. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).